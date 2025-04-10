The Costco Meat You Should Avoid If You're Wanting A Juicy Burger
When it comes to crafting the perfect burger, not all ground beef is created equal. While Costco's Kirkland Signature 93/7 ground beef (that's 93% lean meat and 7% fat) may seem like a healthier choice, it's not exactly the best bet if your goal is a juicy, flavorful burger. There's a few reasons why you might want to steer clear of Costco's 93/7 ground beef when burger night rolls around. As any professional chef or home cooking enthusiast knows, good ol' delicious fat is the secret to a succulent burger. It adds moisture, richness, and that irresistible melt-in-your-mouth texture. With less than 10% fat, 93/7 ground beef won't have a juicy bite. Instead, it's more likely to result in a dry, crumbly patty — which absolutely nobody asked for.
With less fat acting as a buffer against dryness, lean burgers are more prone to overcooking. Even those few extra seconds on the grill while you grab a cold one from the fridge can transform your patty from tender to tough. If you're truly dead-set on using lean meat, consider adding a bit of extra moisture to your patties. Mixing in beaten eggs, a drizzle of olive oil, or even (shhhh) butter can help compensate for the lack of fat. But keep in mind, many grill experts think adding mix-ins to burgers overcomplicates the the beautiful simplicity of a beef patty. Also, if you're adding fat to lean beef, why not just start with fattier beef?
More fat means more flavor
Let's be real: a couple pieces of bacon and the leftover grease would fix a lot of the problems poised by your sad, skinny burger, but that's probably not going to happen if you're buying this type of incredibly lean meat. This is why you should really rethink your life choices on this one, because you simply can't create a juicy, flavorful burger without having a good amount of fat in there. At the end of the day, most people want to chow down on a quality burger, not some sad, dried-out imitation that won't come close to what you're craving.
So, for the love of all that is good and delicious, shoot for an 80/20 ground beef blend. The higher fat content ensures a more flavorful, succulent result. Costco's 93/7 ground beef has its place in dishes like chili or tacos, where flavors and toppings can cover up any dull and dry meat. But, it's certainly not the ideal choice for a juicy, indulgent burger. Avoid a ground beef mistake, and treat yourself to a burger made the right way — with a bit more fat and a lot more flavor.