The Costco Meat You Should Avoid If You're Wanting A Juicy Burger

When it comes to crafting the perfect burger, not all ground beef is created equal. While Costco's Kirkland Signature 93/7 ground beef (that's 93% lean meat and 7% fat) may seem like a healthier choice, it's not exactly the best bet if your goal is a juicy, flavorful burger. There's a few reasons why you might want to steer clear of Costco's 93/7 ground beef when burger night rolls around. As any professional chef or home cooking enthusiast knows, good ol' delicious fat is the secret to a succulent burger. It adds moisture, richness, and that irresistible melt-in-your-mouth texture. With less than 10% fat, 93/7 ground beef won't have a juicy bite. Instead, it's more likely to result in a dry, crumbly patty — which absolutely nobody asked for.

With less fat acting as a buffer against dryness, lean burgers are more prone to overcooking. Even those few extra seconds on the grill while you grab a cold one from the fridge can transform your patty from tender to tough. If you're truly dead-set on using lean meat, consider adding a bit of extra moisture to your patties. Mixing in beaten eggs, a drizzle of olive oil, or even (shhhh) butter can help compensate for the lack of fat. But keep in mind, many grill experts think adding mix-ins to burgers overcomplicates the the beautiful simplicity of a beef patty. Also, if you're adding fat to lean beef, why not just start with fattier beef?