One Major Grilled Chicken Mistake Starts At The Grocery Store

Grilled chicken sounds simple until it turns out bland or rubbery when you're expecting smoky, juicy deliciousness. People often blame their grill or the marinade, but the problem usually starts way earlier — at the grocery store. The quality of chicken you buy sets the tone for how well it's going to cook, how it's going to taste, and whether it stays juicy or dries out the second it hits the heat.

You might think you can just head to the store and grab whatever pack is on sale or has the best sell-by date, but that's a common mistake people make when grilling chicken. There are signs you can look for that tell you whether you're buying low-quality chicken. Knowing what to look for can save you a lot of disappointment at dinner.

A lot of pre-packaged chicken is water-packed, overly processed, and pumped full of sodium and preservatives to extend shelf life. This can mess with both flavor and texture once it's on the grill. Better quality chicken has a more natural flavor, a better bite, and doesn't leave you guessing if you overcooked it. If grilled chicken is part of your regular rotation, taking a few extra minutes to pick the right pack will make all the difference. You can't do much for dry, flavorless meat once it's cooked, no matter how many unique ways you try to dress it up.