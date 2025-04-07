Here's What Time Shake Shack Stops Serving Breakfast

Contrary to popular belief, Shake Shack has its very own breakfast menu (at certain locations). There's a good reason why you likely didn't know about this specialty menu — the high-quality fast food burger chain only offers breakfast at its airport and transit hub locations like the ones inside JFK International Airport and Washington D.C.'s Union Station.

These locations typically offer breakfast from 8:00 a.m. (or whenever the location opens) until 10:30 a.m. on weekdays and until 11:30 a.m. on weekends. While this pales in comparison to chains like Whataburger (which offers breakfast for 12 hours each day), it's still a fairly ideal time for locations focused on feeding travelers.

Observant fans of the New York-based chain will notice that this means, for most days out of the week, Shake Shack only offers breakfast before many of its locations open — typically, 10:30 a.m. or 11:00 a.m. This makes it unlikely the chain will begin offering breakfast at its non-transit hub locations. But, considering the fact that the Madison Square Park Shake Shack location in New York City (the first one ever opened) started offered breakfast starting in 2017, it's not totally impossible for the initiative to expand in the future.