Are Brach's Marshmallow Eggs Actually Discontinued?
When certain seasonal candies are discontinued, it may take a couple of years for people to catch on. After all, if they only make an appearance once a year, you could spend the first year of their disappearance thinking the candy has simply sold out. This is what many people thought in 2023 when they couldn't find Brach's Marshmallow Eggs around the time they were filling Easter baskets and dyeing eggs (or buying pre-dyed Easter eggs). But, that same year, Brach's confirmed there would be no more Easters with this particular sweet, as the candy giant had pulled the plug on production.
The candies came individually wrapped and featured a pillowy, vanilla flavored marshmallow encased in a fruit-flavored candy shell reminiscent of a jelly bean. Families often hid the individual candies during egg hunts or stuffed them into plastic eggs. In fact, the official name of the product was "Brach's Marshmallow Easter Hunt Eggs." While there may be some bags floating around on candy-selling websites, they're no longer being produced.
Mega-fans who have been enjoying these treats since childhood have been airing their grievances on websites like Reddit. And while companies have been known to bring back beloved discontinued items (like McDonald's Snack Wraps, for example), Brach's has made no such promise.
Brach's Marshmallow Eggs were truly unique
Many times, when a beloved candy is discontinued, there's a similar item that fans can gravitate toward to satisfy their cravings. But, in the case of Brach's Marshmallow Eggs, there really is no substitute. Sure, there are plenty of egg-shaped marshmallow candies and fruity jelly beans, but nothing that combines the two.
Aside from its classic Easter jelly beans, Brach's does make bags of malted milk eggs and even Easter brunch-flavored jelly beans (think blueberry maple pancake and mimosa flavors), which may act as a band-aid for your Marshmallow Egg yearnings. Of course, there are marshmallow chocolate eggs from companies like Hershey's and Russell Stover, and who can forget about Reese's timeless Peanut Butter Eggs (the most popular Easter candy ever)? Just reach for the traditional kind, which are superior to the Peanut Butter Creme Eggs.
We know, none of these are the same as those beloved Easter Hunt Eggs. The candy might just have to remain in our memories as something truly special that some were fortunate enough to experience.