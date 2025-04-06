Are Brach's Marshmallow Eggs Actually Discontinued?

When certain seasonal candies are discontinued, it may take a couple of years for people to catch on. After all, if they only make an appearance once a year, you could spend the first year of their disappearance thinking the candy has simply sold out. This is what many people thought in 2023 when they couldn't find Brach's Marshmallow Eggs around the time they were filling Easter baskets and dyeing eggs (or buying pre-dyed Easter eggs). But, that same year, Brach's confirmed there would be no more Easters with this particular sweet, as the candy giant had pulled the plug on production.

The candies came individually wrapped and featured a pillowy, vanilla flavored marshmallow encased in a fruit-flavored candy shell reminiscent of a jelly bean. Families often hid the individual candies during egg hunts or stuffed them into plastic eggs. In fact, the official name of the product was "Brach's Marshmallow Easter Hunt Eggs." While there may be some bags floating around on candy-selling websites, they're no longer being produced.

Mega-fans who have been enjoying these treats since childhood have been airing their grievances on websites like Reddit. And while companies have been known to bring back beloved discontinued items (like McDonald's Snack Wraps, for example), Brach's has made no such promise.