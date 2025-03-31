Why This Popular Trader Joe's Dressing Just Got Recalled
Heads up, we have another product recall — this one's from Trader Joe's. The popular grocery store chain has issued a recall for its Hot Honey Mustard Dressing (SKU 80152) due to a labeling concern. The bottles of Hot Honey Mustard Dressing may contain allergens including peanut, sesame, soy, and wheat that aren't indicated on the label. The use by date for these products is 05/27/2025, and according to the recall, were sold in the "AR, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, KS, LA, MA, MD, NC, NM, OH, OK, PA, SC, TX, and VA" markets.
If you find you've purchased a bottle and have concerns about it, you can either discard the product or bring it back to a Trader Joe's location for a refund. Fans of this dressing say it works particularly well as a dipping sauce for chicken nuggets or tenders, but that's all a moot point if you've got allergies to any of the items that are supposed to be listed on this batch's label.
Trader Joe's last food recall involved plastic
While Trader Joe's most recent product recall was over beverage safety (a supplier for sparkling water said some bottles were potentially cracked or damaged), the most recent food recall was in February, when Trader Joe's had to recall its Organic Acai Bowls. The company said there was potential plastic contamination in that product and recommended customers discard the bowls or return them.
The best way to keep track of Trader Joe's recalls is under the Announcements section of the company's webpage. You can sort the announcements specifically to search for recalls so you can periodically take a look to see if any of your favorite products have recently been affected. For now, it's just the Hot Honey Mustard Dressing that's an issue in case you or anyone in your household has allergies to the ingredients that weren't listed on the bottle. But again, it's always good to keep on top of things just to be safe, especially if you're an avid Trader Joe's shopper.