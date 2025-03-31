Why This Popular Trader Joe's Dressing Just Got Recalled

Heads up, we have another product recall — this one's from Trader Joe's. The popular grocery store chain has issued a recall for its Hot Honey Mustard Dressing (SKU 80152) due to a labeling concern. The bottles of Hot Honey Mustard Dressing may contain allergens including peanut, sesame, soy, and wheat that aren't indicated on the label. The use by date for these products is 05/27/2025, and according to the recall, were sold in the "AR, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, KS, LA, MA, MD, NC, NM, OH, OK, PA, SC, TX, and VA" markets.

If you find you've purchased a bottle and have concerns about it, you can either discard the product or bring it back to a Trader Joe's location for a refund. Fans of this dressing say it works particularly well as a dipping sauce for chicken nuggets or tenders, but that's all a moot point if you've got allergies to any of the items that are supposed to be listed on this batch's label.