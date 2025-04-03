This Trader Joe's Frozen Favorite Is An Easy Way To Upgrade Taco Tuesday

Taco Tuesdays just got a whole lot simpler, thanks to Trader Joe's. If you're tired of making the same basic ground beef filling with your staple taco spice blend, switch things up with a slightly spicy, slightly sweet alternative: Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken. At $4.99 per bag, this cult-like fan favorite is equal parts versatile and flavorful, which is the perfect excuse for keeping some handy. Despite regular restocking, orange chicken disappears quickly at Trader Joe's, so throw an extra bag in your cart for unexpected dinner emergencies.

Follow the instructions to prepare a batch of bite-sized crispy chicken pieces coated in zesty mandarin orange sauce. Put the chicken in your taco shell of choice, and top with thinly sliced scallions, chopped cilantro, or a drizzle of delicious chili crisp. For added crunch, whip up a creamy jicama-style slaw or an Asian cucumber salad to sprinkle over the top. The cool, creamy slaw balances the warm, citrusy sauce. To boost the sweetness factor, pour a couple of generous spoonfuls of pineapple-mango-avocado salsa over the chicken instead. Finish the taco with your cheese of choice, and a squeeze of fresh lime.

Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken works well in burritos, too. Combine with white rice, black beans, and cilantro crema for a delicious filling. Wrap it up in a warm tortilla and serve with a side of your favorite salsa.