Why You Should Par-Cook Apples For Better Pie

Tips for making better apple pie tend to focus on achieving the perfect flaky, buttery pie crust. Pie dough can be tricky, and home bakers usually don't make it often enough to perfect the technique. But the apple filling can be improved with some pointers, too. Recipe developer and food stylist Erin Jeanne McDowell, author of "The Book on Pie," "The Fearless Baker," and "Savory Baking," shared a couple of them with us, including par-cooking the apples.

"I almost always pre-cook the fillings of my fruit pies, including apples," McDowell told The Takeout. "The act draws some of the juice inside the fruit to come out, which makes it easier to ensure an ideal texture and proper thickening to produce an ultimately sliceable pie." Using par-cooked apples instead of raw slices helps keep them from getting mushy and avoids soupy pooling in the bottom of the pie because their liquid has already been released. It also eliminates that annoying space between the apples and the top crust caused by raw apples shrinking down as they cook while the pie bakes.

One quick method to pre-cook the apples is zapping slices mixed with sugar and spices in the microwave three minutes at a time until tender. Another fast technique pours boiling water over them before draining 10 minutes later. You can develop more flavor by taking the time to roast sugar-and-spice-tossed slices or saute them in butter until a fork can easily pierce them. Let the filling cool to room temperature before transferring to the crust to bake.