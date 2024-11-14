Use Leftover Apple Pie Filling To Make The Ultimate Sweet Breakfast
Apple pies are like maple leaves — they're the most beautiful and heartwarming during the fall. And often, we get so swept away by the excitement of baking these warm pieces of heaven, we cook up enough filling to feed the neighborhood. While you could spread the love by baking a second pie or a batch of delicious apple crisps (and be loved by thy neighbor), using that filling in a sweet and buttery breakfast recipe can be a fun way to shake things up.
Apple pie filling is a delightful addition to favorite breakfast candidates like wafer-y waffles, buttery French toast, or even a warm bowl of oatmeal. Use it as a topping and let it shine solo, or along with the usual partners-in-crime like whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream. You can round it out with a drizzle of maple syrup, but go a little easy to avoid sugar overload.
If you're confused about finding the right vessel for your filling, and want a breakfast with creative potential, the versatile pancake is the perfect pick; it leaves more room for exploration.
Using apple pie filling in pancakes
Not only can you add dollops of apple pie filling to fluffy, spongy pancakes, but you can also roll them up for a nice twist. Start by whipping up a basic pancake batter (a pre-mix works well if you're pressed for time). The trick is to add extra liquid to the batter for thinner pancakes that are easy to roll — almost like crêpes, only they aren't. You can also use apple cider in place of milk to pack a punch, accentuate that apple flavor, or simply avoid lactose.
After flipping them to golden perfection, add a swipe of peanut butter or Nutella with the apple pie filling before rolling them up. Or, if that sounds indulgent, sprinkle some confectioners' sugar on top for a nice finish.
For a cozier spin, fold the apple pie filling into the batter before it hits the pan. Play around with more fall spices, like nutmeg or ginger (skip extra cinnamon since it's already in the filling) for an extra hint of warmth before whisking them together. Pour and flip, then drizzle with a little melted butter, and enjoy a beautiful apple-strewn and perfectly spiced fall morning.