Use Leftover Apple Pie Filling To Make The Ultimate Sweet Breakfast

Apple pies are like maple leaves — they're the most beautiful and heartwarming during the fall. And often, we get so swept away by the excitement of baking these warm pieces of heaven, we cook up enough filling to feed the neighborhood. While you could spread the love by baking a second pie or a batch of delicious apple crisps (and be loved by thy neighbor), using that filling in a sweet and buttery breakfast recipe can be a fun way to shake things up.

Apple pie filling is a delightful addition to favorite breakfast candidates like wafer-y waffles, buttery French toast, or even a warm bowl of oatmeal. Use it as a topping and let it shine solo, or along with the usual partners-in-crime like whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream. You can round it out with a drizzle of maple syrup, but go a little easy to avoid sugar overload.

If you're confused about finding the right vessel for your filling, and want a breakfast with creative potential, the versatile pancake is the perfect pick; it leaves more room for exploration.