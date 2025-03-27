Taco Bell's Newest Chalupa Mashes Up 2 Discontinued Menu Items
Taco Bell lovers are always going to be excited about fan favorite items returning to the menu, but the newest comeback is taking a unique two-in-one chalupa form. Taco Bell's most-loved discontinued menu items often leave fans in the dark, with the chain dropping things like the 7-layer burrito with little explanation. So far, the most that supporters of these items can hope for is that they might see them again as a limited release (like the Taco Bell Decades Menu). But, being purely limited to the realm of nostalgia, new twists on old favs have largely been out of the question. That's what makes the new Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas so exciting.
Launching nationwide on March 27, the new Taco Bell Chalupas are a mash-up of 2019's Toasted Cheddar Chalupa and the Cheesy Street Chalupas of 2024. The original Toasted Cheddar Chalupa featured Taco Bell's Chalupa shell with an extra layer of cheddar cheese baked onto the outside of the shell. The Cheesy Street Chalupa riffed on the filling, swapping out the classic Bell combo of ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese for a simpler mix of premium-quality meat with onions and cilantro. Since you can probably see where this is going, the new item combines the Cheesy Street Chalupa filling options with the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa shell. Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas will be priced at $5.49 for two chalupas — available while supplies last.
Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas combine chalupa forces
Taco Bell's Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas stick with the fresh onions and cilantro of 2024's offering but add a new Chile Lime Crema Sauce to the mix. The chain says the sauce is a combo of lime, hot chile peppers, garlic, parmesan, and Romano cheeses. Customers will have a choice of two proteins, either slow-roasted Taco Bell Cantina chicken or marinated and grilled steak. Combined with the toasted cheddar shell, the new chalupas should be a classic Bell combo of crunchy and cheesy, with the fresher flavors of Taco Bell's updated 2025 menu.
The limited-time item will also be offered as part of the larger Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas Discovery Luxe Box, which combines two chalupas of the same protein with one Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco, a crunchy taco, cinnamon twists, and a medium fountain drink for $9.00. Not a bad deal in a time of continuously rising fast food prices. If an entire box is too much commitment, there will be an April 15 Tuesday Drop on the Taco Bell app where Taco Bell Rewards Members can get a Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupa for only $1, among a host of other chalupa-based discounts in April when you place a $20 order through UberEats, GrubHub, or DoorDash. It's a good thing there are plenty of ways to get it, because knowing Taco Bell, that limited-time label is never an idle threat.