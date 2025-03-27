Taco Bell's Newest Chalupa Mashes Up 2 Discontinued Menu Items

Taco Bell lovers are always going to be excited about fan favorite items returning to the menu, but the newest comeback is taking a unique two-in-one chalupa form. Taco Bell's most-loved discontinued menu items often leave fans in the dark, with the chain dropping things like the 7-layer burrito with little explanation. So far, the most that supporters of these items can hope for is that they might see them again as a limited release (like the Taco Bell Decades Menu). But, being purely limited to the realm of nostalgia, new twists on old favs have largely been out of the question. That's what makes the new Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas so exciting.

Launching nationwide on March 27, the new Taco Bell Chalupas are a mash-up of 2019's Toasted Cheddar Chalupa and the Cheesy Street Chalupas of 2024. The original Toasted Cheddar Chalupa featured Taco Bell's Chalupa shell with an extra layer of cheddar cheese baked onto the outside of the shell. The Cheesy Street Chalupa riffed on the filling, swapping out the classic Bell combo of ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese for a simpler mix of premium-quality meat with onions and cilantro. Since you can probably see where this is going, the new item combines the Cheesy Street Chalupa filling options with the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa shell. Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas will be priced at $5.49 for two chalupas — available while supplies last.