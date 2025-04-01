Tuna Salad Can Be Frozen, But You Might Not Want To Eat It After
If you're someone who likes to save on eating out and prefers to brown-bag your lunch, then you're probably familiar with the tuna salad sandwich. Whether you love it or hate it, tuna salad is a classic comfort food that has inspired countless variations and unexpected ingredients to punch up the flavor. It's tempting to make a big batch to munch on for the week, but tuna salad lasts for just three to four days in the fridge. So, what's a tuna lover to do? Unfortunately, when it comes to storing leftovers, your freezer is not the friend you might've hoped for. Max Halley, the delightfully witty and profane owner of Max's Sandwich Shop in London, has very strong opinions about this.
"Life's too short to freeze tuna salad. You should have better things to do and question how you're going about your life," Halley cheekily says. As the author of "Max's Sandwich Book," the man certainly knows a thing or two about tuna salad sandwiches. And because the Brits actually invented the sandwich in the 18th century (or at least named it), we'll heed his advice. After working in fancy Michelin-starred restaurants, Halley decided to open his own "sarnie" shop in London's Crouch End. Considering that his restaurant's website claims that "The secret to a happy life is a liberal attitude to mayonnaise," we can also assume that Halley has strong opinions about the mayonnaise in tuna salads. And boy, does he ever. "DO NOT FREEZE MAYONNAISE, REEVALUATE YOUR LIFE," is Halley's response.
The many reasons not to freeze tuna salad
Because tuna salad contains perishable ingredients like fish and mayonnaise, improper freezing and thawing can lead to bacterial growth. It's also, frankly, just going to taste gross. Tuna salad's creamy dressing, typically made with mayonnaise or Greek yogurt, does not freeze well — both mayonnaise and yogurt are foods you should never freeze. Freezing causes the water content in the dressing to separate, resulting in a watery, grainy mess once thawed. Instead of that smooth, tangy texture you crave, you'll be left with a curdled concoction. But there are many reasons you might not want to freeze your tuna salad.
Any good tuna salad has ingredients that give it crunch, like celery, onions, cucumbers, or pickles. Unfortunately, those water-packed veggies turn limp and soggy after freezing and thawing, stripping the salad of its satisfying texture. And as every freezer enthusiast knows, freezing dulls the vibrant flavors of fresh ingredients. The bright notes from pickles or lemon juice diminish, leaving you with a bland, uninspired dish. Even the tuna itself may develop an unpleasant, fishy aftertaste — the ultimate tuna fail.
Your best bet is to store your tuna salad in an airtight container in the fridge, where it will stay fresh for three to four days. If you're really set on freezing, you could freeze the tuna by itself and make a fresh batch of dressing and veggies when you're ready to go again. But considering you can get great tuna salad at several chain restaurants these days, why bother?