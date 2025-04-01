Tuna Salad Can Be Frozen, But You Might Not Want To Eat It After

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're someone who likes to save on eating out and prefers to brown-bag your lunch, then you're probably familiar with the tuna salad sandwich. Whether you love it or hate it, tuna salad is a classic comfort food that has inspired countless variations and unexpected ingredients to punch up the flavor. It's tempting to make a big batch to munch on for the week, but tuna salad lasts for just three to four days in the fridge. So, what's a tuna lover to do? Unfortunately, when it comes to storing leftovers, your freezer is not the friend you might've hoped for. Max Halley, the delightfully witty and profane owner of Max's Sandwich Shop in London, has very strong opinions about this.

"Life's too short to freeze tuna salad. You should have better things to do and question how you're going about your life," Halley cheekily says. As the author of "Max's Sandwich Book," the man certainly knows a thing or two about tuna salad sandwiches. And because the Brits actually invented the sandwich in the 18th century (or at least named it), we'll heed his advice. After working in fancy Michelin-starred restaurants, Halley decided to open his own "sarnie" shop in London's Crouch End. Considering that his restaurant's website claims that "The secret to a happy life is a liberal attitude to mayonnaise," we can also assume that Halley has strong opinions about the mayonnaise in tuna salads. And boy, does he ever. "DO NOT FREEZE MAYONNAISE, REEVALUATE YOUR LIFE," is Halley's response.