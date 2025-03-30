The Emblem On Your Glass Of Guinness Means More Than You Probably Thought

Whether you're having a pint on vacation in Ireland, where it's the best-selling drink, or knocking back a longneck here at home in the States, there's nothing quite like a Guinness. (For the record, there is no difference between Irish and American Guinness — it all comes from the same place.) Every part of it is iconic: the deep, dark color, the robust foamy head, and of course, that great golden harp that adorns its labels and pint glasses. Why a harp? Well, that's no mystery: it's a well-known heraldic symbol of Ireland that Guinness adopted for its own purposes.

As Guinness was growing in the latter half of the 19th century, its makers saw the importance of a recognizable brand — and more specifically, a recognizably Irish brand. So when Guinness started to sell bottles of its famous stout in 1862, they put a golden harp on the label. It's far from the harp's only use as a symbol. In addition to long being a part of Ireland's coat of arms, Ryanair, the Irish low-budget airline, also uses a harp, as does the Government of Ireland — although when that was established in 1922, they had to avoid using the same design as Guinness' trademark. (The "straight edge" of the Guinness harp is on the left; the Irish government's harp is the reverse.)