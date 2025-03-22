George Foreman, Grill Legend And Famous Boxer, Dead At 76

George Foreman, boxing icon and legendary grill pitchman, has died at the age of 76. Foreman's family announced his death on his social media account, stating that he was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his passing.

Foreman, or "Big'" George, as he was known, found notoriety in 1968 when he won an Olympic Gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Mexico City. Foreman went on to claim the title of World Heavyweight Champion in 1973 and 1994 and started a second career as a cooking appliance salesman when the George Foreman Grill was released in 1994. With over 100 million sold, the George Foreman Grill became a kitchen appliance heavyweight in the late '90s and early '00s.

"Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones," Foreman's family shared on Instagram. "A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose."