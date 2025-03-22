George Foreman, Grill Legend And Famous Boxer, Dead At 76
George Foreman, boxing icon and legendary grill pitchman, has died at the age of 76. Foreman's family announced his death on his social media account, stating that he was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his passing.
Foreman, or "Big'" George, as he was known, found notoriety in 1968 when he won an Olympic Gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Mexico City. Foreman went on to claim the title of World Heavyweight Champion in 1973 and 1994 and started a second career as a cooking appliance salesman when the George Foreman Grill was released in 1994. With over 100 million sold, the George Foreman Grill became a kitchen appliance heavyweight in the late '90s and early '00s.
"Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones," Foreman's family shared on Instagram. "A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose."
The story of the George Foreman Grill
In 1994, the George Foreman Lean Mean Grilling Machine became an instant infomercial success. Marketed as a kitchen appliance that would "knock out the fat" by allowing fat and other various cooking juices to drain into a tray via the slanted design, the countertop grill aimed to prove that grilling is the easiest type of cooking.
Foreman became a star of television shopping with a slew of commercials featuring the professional athlete-turned-indoor-grill-maestro enthusiastically showing off what his grill could do. Foreman's brilliant display of zest for the grill made the appliance a household name and cemented the boxing legend as an iconic figure in the home-cooking space. It's just not possible to think of Foreman without thinking of his grill cooking up a burger to perfection. Decades later, the George Foreman Grill still has a hold on consumers, with thousands being sold on Amazon every month.