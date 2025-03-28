The Japanese Island Known For An Especially Sweet Onion

Unfortunately, you're not likely to find the Awaji onion stocked in your local supermarket. That said, the Southern-grown Vidalia onion, the best choice for the TikTok-approved onion boil, has similar levels of sweetness, so it's not like you're totally deprived of allium goodness. If you do make the trek to Japan for your onion fix, however, you'll be glad to know that there are plenty of related activities for you to enjoy. Most eye-catching of all is the "Ottamanegi," a giant sculpture of an onion on a cliff over the sea; as you can imagine, it's a popular photo op.

But that's only the start of your potential onion excursion. Do you want to visit an onion museum? Knock yourself out. In the mood for onion-flavored ice cream? Why not. Want to wear a little onion wig while you pose in front of the giant onion statue? Go ahead. Do you want to operate an onion claw machine where you can pick real onions? The world is your onion! (Er, oyster. Sorry, we got a little carried away with the onions, happens to the best of us.) While it may be a bit of a schlep to Awaji, especially when you have some excellent white, red, and yellow onions to choose from at home, it may very well be worth it.