The Store Brand To Avoid When Buying Chocolate Chips

The invention of chocolate chips seriously changed the culinary game. There are near endless ways to use every type of chocolate chip in your baking, and they greatly improve many sweet treats. Whether you know them as chocolate chips or morsels, the cute size and irresistibly sweet flavor of these chocolate pieces means they should have a permanent place in your pantry. That being said, there is one store brand you should avoid when purchasing chocolate chips: Good & Gather.

After reviewing and ranking 11 store-bought chocolate chip brands, our team ranked Good & Gather's Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips as the worst chocolate chips out there. These Good & Gather chocolate chips have no chocolate scent and, unfortunately, this isn't made up for by their flavor. In fact, they were described as having a very weak cocoa flavor that was nowhere near as strong as the flavors found in some of the products produced by competing brands. These chocolate chips also don't melt very well. So, if you bake with them, don't expect decadent pools of chocolate in your brownies or cookies.