This Fast Food Chain Makes The Best Sausage, Egg, And Cheese Biscuits
When you're hankering for an on-the-go breakfast sandwich, the fast food industry gives you plenty of choices. In fact, you'd be hard pressed to enter a drive-thru lane in the morning to find that your spot of choice didn't offer something for breakfast. Take the sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit (SEC), for example. Many restaurants offer it on the menu, but who actually makes it the best? A hungry staff writer from The Takeout was happy to find out which fast food chain makes the best sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit. And, although Jack in the Box created the breakfast sandwich and McDonald's changed breakfast sandwiches forever, our reviewer found that the best tasting SEC came from Hardee's, or Carl's Jr. (By the way, here's why Hardee's and Carl's Jr. have different names).
Despite being the smallest and most expensive of the SEC's that were sampled, our taster suggested it's well worth seeking out. Hardee's and Carl's Jr. restaurants aren't as numerous as other chains that were taste-tested — including McDonald's and Wendy's — but between the soft biscuit, plenty of American cheese, and superbly-flavored sausage, the Hardee's sandwich was exceptionally balanced in flavor, not too heavy, and totally satisfying.
Hardee's and Carl's Jr. make the best SEC
The Takeout's taster didn't really find a "bad" sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit out of the bunch. The McDonald's version had a decent amount of fluffy egg, the Bojangles biscuit excelled in flavorful sausage, and Wendy's — one of the fast food chains that use real whole eggs, and not liquid eggs from a carton — got points for that.
But for those early risers who prefer to make their breakfast at home, a sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit is certainly a fairly easy meal to craft on your own. Between canned and frozen varieties, you can have fresh, hot biscuits in no time at all. You can either fry an egg in a well-greased biscuit ring or round cookie cutter, or pile scrambled eggs on the biscuit, along with a slice of cheese and a sausage patty — which might only need a minute in the microwave. Making this filling sandwich at home also allows you to customize it, whether that's with a smear of ripe avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, or — how we do them in my house — with a dollop of pimento cheese in place of the American slice. (Chef's kiss.) However you stack it, when it comes to breakfast, the SEC is always a winner.