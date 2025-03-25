This Fast Food Chain Makes The Best Sausage, Egg, And Cheese Biscuits

When you're hankering for an on-the-go breakfast sandwich, the fast food industry gives you plenty of choices. In fact, you'd be hard pressed to enter a drive-thru lane in the morning to find that your spot of choice didn't offer something for breakfast. Take the sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit (SEC), for example. Many restaurants offer it on the menu, but who actually makes it the best? A hungry staff writer from The Takeout was happy to find out which fast food chain makes the best sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit. And, although Jack in the Box created the breakfast sandwich and McDonald's changed breakfast sandwiches forever, our reviewer found that the best tasting SEC came from Hardee's, or Carl's Jr. (By the way, here's why Hardee's and Carl's Jr. have different names).

Despite being the smallest and most expensive of the SEC's that were sampled, our taster suggested it's well worth seeking out. Hardee's and Carl's Jr. restaurants aren't as numerous as other chains that were taste-tested — including McDonald's and Wendy's — but between the soft biscuit, plenty of American cheese, and superbly-flavored sausage, the Hardee's sandwich was exceptionally balanced in flavor, not too heavy, and totally satisfying.