Just How Big Is A Giant Jersey Mike's Sub?
Of all the great sub sandwich chains in America today, Jersey Mike's stands out for being not only the fastest growing and most underrated, but also for having one of the biggest sandwich options on the market. Jersey Mike's giant sub is as massive as they come, and while there has been plenty of debate surrounding how large the sandwich really is, the estimation of Jersey Mike's customers and staff members alike is that the giant sub is approximately 14 to 15 inches long.
Furthermore, the giant-sized sub is double the size of a regular sub from Jersey Mike's — which is approximately 7 to 7.5 inches long — and absolutely eclipses the mini sub, which comes in at around 4 to 5 inches long. And while the length of the giant sub from Jersey Mike's is impressive, the circumference of each sandwich depends mostly on variables such as what kind of bread, meat, and cheese you get — as well as whether or not you order the sub sandwich Mike's Way, which is the special combo of toppings that the restaurant highly suggests.
How does Jersey Mike's giant sub compare to other sandwich chains?
Not only does Jersey Mike's giant sub outsize the chain's other options, but it also trounces many of its competitors' largest sandwiches. Subway, for example, is home to the famous footlong sub sandwich. While Subway famously used to occasionally sell "footlongs" that were only 11 inches long, they have ensured that this sandwich sizes measures 12 inches since 2015. Nevertheless, the footlong still falls short of Jersey Mike's 14-inch giant sub by a notable margin. Similarly, other sub sandwiches from chain restaurants — ranging from the 8-inch BIGS from Potbelly to the 12-inch upper limit on sandwiches from Firehouse Subs — cannot compare to Jersey Mike's largest option. In fact, the only major sandwich chain that offers a sandwich bigger that Jersey Mike's is Jimmy John's, which is well known for its 16-inch J.J. Gargantuan.
Not knowing just how large the sandwich is could sometimes lead to a ordering mistake that many people make at Jersey Mike's, as you may find yourself with more sandwich than you can handle at once. However, in instances like these, either eating just one-fourth of the sandwich at a time and savoring it for a longer period of time, or sharing it with your friends or family can ensure the giant sandwich doesn't go to waste.