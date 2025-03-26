Just How Big Is A Giant Jersey Mike's Sub?

Of all the great sub sandwich chains in America today, Jersey Mike's stands out for being not only the fastest growing and most underrated, but also for having one of the biggest sandwich options on the market. Jersey Mike's giant sub is as massive as they come, and while there has been plenty of debate surrounding how large the sandwich really is, the estimation of Jersey Mike's customers and staff members alike is that the giant sub is approximately 14 to 15 inches long.

Furthermore, the giant-sized sub is double the size of a regular sub from Jersey Mike's — which is approximately 7 to 7.5 inches long — and absolutely eclipses the mini sub, which comes in at around 4 to 5 inches long. And while the length of the giant sub from Jersey Mike's is impressive, the circumference of each sandwich depends mostly on variables such as what kind of bread, meat, and cheese you get — as well as whether or not you order the sub sandwich Mike's Way, which is the special combo of toppings that the restaurant highly suggests.