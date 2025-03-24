Ditch The Flour And Use One Pantry Staple For Your Chocolate Cake Pans Instead

Forgetting to flour your cake pan is an easy prep mistake that can cause your cake to stick, and there's no worse feeling than seeing your baked masterpiece come out in chunks. Dusting with flour is a great way to create a barrier between the cake and the pan, but what happens when you're baking a chocolate cake and don't want a white film? Baking Expert and CEO of Dragonfly Cakes, Odette D'Aniello gives us a great tip — use cocoa powder instead: "For chocolate cakes, cocoa powder is the best alternative because it prevents a white, floury residue and blends seamlessly with the batter."

D'Aniello mentions that while there are other substitutes like almond flour or ground sugar, they can negatively impact the cake's texture. "Flour not only prevents sticking but also creates a fine, starchy barrier that helps absorb moisture from the batter, ensuring clean release. Substitutes need to serve the same function while complementing the recipe's texture and flavor." So, stick to cocoa powder for your chocolate cake.