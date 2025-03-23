How To Heat Up A Leftover Calzone The Right Way
A shout-out to whoever invented the calzone. If you've ever had one, then you know there is no other way to have this delicious, folded-up pizza except fresh. A calzone fresh from the oven is a thing of beauty: crispy crust, gooey cheese, and perfectly balanced fillings. But a day-old, cold calzone? That's a sad, chewy caricature of the real thing. The trick to reviving a leftover calzone isn't just warming it up; it's knowing how to reheat it without turning it into a soggy mess or a rock-hard disaster.
There's nothing more disappointing than having your heart set on a particular bite of food only to be let down by a lesser version of what you expected. We must do the calzone justice, folks. So, finding the right method to restore your calzone to its former glory is essential. While there are plenty of methods out there, the oven is second to none. Some will get you close to that fresh-from-the-oven taste, and others ... well, let's just say some reheating methods should not be attempted.
The oven method is the gold standard for crispy perfection
If you want your calzone to taste as close as possible to when it was first baked, the oven is the way to go when reheating. It takes a little patience, but the reward is a perfectly crisped crust and warm, melty goodness on the inside. Preheat your oven to 375 Fahrenheit, place the calzone on a baking sheet, and pop it in for about 10 to 15 minutes. If you're worried about the crust drying out, lightly tenting it with foil for the first half of the reheating process can help keep some of that moisture in.
The reason the oven method reigns supreme is simple: It recreates the original baking environment. Instead of zapping the moisture out like a microwave or softening the crust like a steamy pan, the oven lets the calzone reheat evenly while keeping that golden-brown crust intact. This is also an opportunity to use your air fryer to the fullest (it works just as well), just set it to 350 Fahrenheit and heat it for around 5 to 7 minutes. The blast of circulating hot air still does a good job of keeping the outside from getting soft and mushy while warming everything inside, making it the next best thing to an actual pizza oven.
Microwaving a calzone is fast, but at what cost?
I get it. Sometimes, you're in a hurry and just want to eat without waiting, and that's where the microwave comes in. Now, we mustn't lie to ourselves because life doesn't always allow us to do things ideally: A microwave is not the ideal choice for a calzone. Using a microwave is an unmitigated mistake that might warm up the filling, but it also does a number on the crust, leaving it rubbery. However, if this is your only option, there's a trick to improve the outcome: place a damp paper towel over the calzone to introduce some steam and keep it from drying out. Even then, you'll likely be left with a chewy, unevenly heated calzone that's nothing like it was at first.
If you insist on microwaving, consider using it as a first step before finishing the calzone off in a skillet or toaster oven to bring back some crispiness. That way, you get the convenience of a quick warm-up without sacrificing too much texture. Also, don't use the mic at full power; turning it down to a lower setting can help immensely. Leaving it on high when you should adjust the power is one of those microwave mistakes that could ruin your food, especially if you're cooking something where you want to preserve the texture.
The best advice I can give you is not to be afraid to go the extra mile. That perfectly revitalized calzone is on the other side of that additional bit of effort that you may be reluctant to give. The oven or the air fryer are eschewing to give you the best results, so don't be lazy and succumb to the microwave shortcut. Take the extra few minutes, and give your calzone the crispy, melty second chance it deserves.