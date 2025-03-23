How To Heat Up A Leftover Calzone The Right Way

I get it. Sometimes, you're in a hurry and just want to eat without waiting, and that's where the microwave comes in. Now, we mustn't lie to ourselves because life doesn't always allow us to do things ideally: A microwave is not the ideal choice for a calzone. Using a microwave is an unmitigated mistake that might warm up the filling, but it also does a number on the crust, leaving it rubbery. However, if this is your only option, there's a trick to improve the outcome: place a damp paper towel over the calzone to introduce some steam and keep it from drying out. Even then, you'll likely be left with a chewy, unevenly heated calzone that's nothing like it was at first.

If you insist on microwaving, consider using it as a first step before finishing the calzone off in a skillet or toaster oven to bring back some crispiness. That way, you get the convenience of a quick warm-up without sacrificing too much texture. Also, don't use the mic at full power; turning it down to a lower setting can help immensely. Leaving it on high when you should adjust the power is one of those microwave mistakes that could ruin your food, especially if you're cooking something where you want to preserve the texture.

The best advice I can give you is not to be afraid to go the extra mile. That perfectly revitalized calzone is on the other side of that additional bit of effort that you may be reluctant to give. The oven or the air fryer are eschewing to give you the best results, so don't be lazy and succumb to the microwave shortcut. Take the extra few minutes, and give your calzone the crispy, melty second chance it deserves.