The Wendy's Secret Menu Item That Recreates A Discontinued Favorite
Wendy's secret menu is the gift that keeps on giving for fans of off-the-wall and supersized items like the gargantuan T-Rex burger, but it's also great for lovers of some discontinued items — including one that people can't get enough of. I am, of course, talking about the Valley Crispy Chicken Sandwich, a former mainstay item that is technically no longer on the menu but can still be ordered from the restaurant.
The way most Wendy's fans order the Valley Crispy Chicken Sandwich is by simply asking for a plain Crispy Chicken Sandwich and then adding on bacon, lettuce, mayonnaise, and tomato. However, because bacon costs extra when added to the standard chicken sandwich, this method typically costs more than the former item's original price. So, instead of doing it that way, people online have suggested purchasing a Crispy Chicken BLT with no cheese on it, as that equates to the same order at a cheaper price. This is easily one of the best secret menu tricks to utilize at Wendy's, as it can reacquaint you with one of the chain's most delicious discontinued items in recent memory.
Wendy's loves discontinuing chicken sandwiches
The Valley Crispy Chicken Sandwich was one of many chicken sandwiches that the fast food chain has ousted over the years and, while its discontinuation was upsetting to some, it's far from an exception to the rule. Wendy's is known to ruffle feathers as a result of discontinuations, especially when it comes to chicken sandwiches.
While many likely remember the backlash when the Grilled Chicken Sandwich (which debuted in 1990) vanished from the menu in 2023, with the company using the evergreen excuse of making way for newer chicken items, other chicken sandwiches have met similar fates over the years. For example, while we here at The Takeout weren't too fond of the chain's Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit Sandwich, Wendy's 2022 creation was missed when it was eventually discontinued within a year. And, unfortunately for fans of that item, you can't hack the current menu to recreate the bygone Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich like you can with the Valley Crispy Chicken Sandwich.