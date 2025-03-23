The Wendy's Secret Menu Item That Recreates A Discontinued Favorite

Wendy's secret menu is the gift that keeps on giving for fans of off-the-wall and supersized items like the gargantuan T-Rex burger, but it's also great for lovers of some discontinued items — including one that people can't get enough of. I am, of course, talking about the Valley Crispy Chicken Sandwich, a former mainstay item that is technically no longer on the menu but can still be ordered from the restaurant.

The way most Wendy's fans order the Valley Crispy Chicken Sandwich is by simply asking for a plain Crispy Chicken Sandwich and then adding on bacon, lettuce, mayonnaise, and tomato. However, because bacon costs extra when added to the standard chicken sandwich, this method typically costs more than the former item's original price. So, instead of doing it that way, people online have suggested purchasing a Crispy Chicken BLT with no cheese on it, as that equates to the same order at a cheaper price. This is easily one of the best secret menu tricks to utilize at Wendy's, as it can reacquaint you with one of the chain's most delicious discontinued items in recent memory.