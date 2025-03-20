The Iconic Chocolate Bars That Were Once Recalled In 55 Countries

Chocolates and candy bars can be recalled for various reasons. Any foreign objects found in food (like the plastic in the 2016 Mars incident, or other frightening substances like metal or glass) will result in a recall. In addition, foods can be recalled if evidence of contaminants (like bacteria or hazardous chemicals) is found, if allergens are not disclosed, or if an expiration date is misprinted. In the case of the Mars recall, the person who initially found the plastic in their candy sent the item back to Mars, and there weren't any other reports of anyone being harmed by rogue foreign objects.

Recalled foods can be discovered in numerous different ways. Sometimes, if an item (or batch of items) is affected, it may not come to light for months after it's been produced and sold, so there is a lot of backtracking work to do. But companies do try to act as soon as they suspect an issue with any food products.

A company can use various methods to notify the public if an item needs to be recalled. It might post the information on its websites or social media channels, send out emails through loyalty schemes, notify the stores that distribute the products, and reach out to the media. This allows brands to reach as many people as possible who may have purchased an affected product.