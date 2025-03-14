Set On The Side Of Idaho's Bald Mountain Is A Wintry Restaurant You Can Only Reach Via Gondola

If you want to experience lunch or dinner at Sun Valley, Idaho's Roundhouse Restaurant, you're going to have to get on a ski lift. The gondola-style lifts are completely enclosed, protecting you from the wintry weather but still providing majestic views of the surrounding mountains. The climb takes about eight minutes and at the top, you'll find yourself at 7,700 feet above sea level. From there, you'll climb a short flight of stairs to the entrance of The Roundhouse Restaurant.

When it comes to atmosphere at the lodge-style restaurant, cozy is the name of the game. The octagonal-shaped space boasts 46 floor-to-ceiling windows, a four-sided fireplace in the center, wood beams, and rustic antler chandeliers. There is also an expansive outdoor deck, which is presumably used more in the summertime, but when you stand outside looking at the stunning views around you, you might swear you were in the center of the Italian Alps. In the summer, it's endlessly green, and visitors come to the area to golf, hike, fish, canoe, and hike. But winter is the prime season for this oasis, and the vista is a delicious mix of trees, sunlight, and snow that goes on forever.

The Roundhouse Restaurant opened in 1939 and is perched on Bald Mountain, one of Sun Valley's premier mountains for skiing. The menu here definitely fits the mood of the outdoor activities, featuring the classic après ski treat of warm fondue as well as an array of wonderful New American cuisine.