If You're Grilling Tofu, Dryness Is The Key To Perfection

Tofu is one of the most versatile meat alternatives , so when summer barbecue season hits, people are naturally going to be interested in grilling it. Grilled tofu can make for a tasty, satisfying meal, but you need to know how to cook it, and it all starts with choosing the right type. One of the most common mistakes people make with tofu is to choose the wrong variety. Instead of using silken tofu, which is the kind you might put in a protein-rich smoothie , you need to start with extra-firm tofu. According to Shirley Chung , a contestant on Season 14 of BravoTV's "Top Chef," "Extra firm tofu means extra firm presses of the tofu to remove water." This, she explained, makes it "dryer and easier to grill and char."

Even with extra firm tofu, there can still be some residual moisture, so Chung told us she likes to take an extra step to ensure it's as dry as can be before grilling it. "I will salt the tofu first to drive out more moisture," she said, "then pat [it] dry with paper towels or kitchen linen towels." You could also weigh it down with a tofu press or a heavy pan for half an hour to squeeze out every last drop of liquid (should you foresee a lot of tofu-squishing in your future, the Pavsrmy adjustable tofu press costs less than $12 on Amazon).