If You're Grilling Tofu, Dryness Is The Key To Perfection
Tofu is one of the most versatile meat alternatives, so when summer barbecue season hits, people are naturally going to be interested in grilling it. Grilled tofu can make for a tasty, satisfying meal, but you need to know how to cook it, and it all starts with choosing the right type. One of the most common mistakes people make with tofu is to choose the wrong variety. Instead of using silken tofu, which is the kind you might put in a protein-rich smoothie, you need to start with extra-firm tofu. According to Shirley Chung, a contestant on Season 14 of BravoTV's "Top Chef," "Extra firm tofu means extra firm presses of the tofu to remove water." This, she explained, makes it "dryer and easier to grill and char."
Even with extra firm tofu, there can still be some residual moisture, so Chung told us she likes to take an extra step to ensure it's as dry as can be before grilling it. "I will salt the tofu first to drive out more moisture," she said, "then pat [it] dry with paper towels or kitchen linen towels." You could also weigh it down with a tofu press or a heavy pan for half an hour to squeeze out every last drop of liquid (should you foresee a lot of tofu-squishing in your future, the Pavsrmy adjustable tofu press costs less than $12 on Amazon).
Dry seasonings work better than wet ones
Since tofu doesn't have a great deal of flavor on its own, you may be considering using a marinade before grilling it. Shirley Chung advises against doing so: "A dry rub works better than a wet marinade for grilled tofu," says Chung. This can be as simple as a sprinkling of salt and pepper, but you could also add other spices such as cayenne pepper, garlic powder, or ground ginger, depending on what flavor(s) you want. You might also want to consider adding a pinch of sugar to make a crisp brown crust.
You can, however, feel free to apply a sauce to the tofu after you've grilled it. Chung's personal preference is for "a garlicky herbaceous vinaigrette with a good finishing oil like extra virgin olive oil or sesame oil," but you could also use barbecue sauce, chimichurri, Heinz 57, teriyaki sauce, or any other condiment you like. Another idea would be to stir up a quick marinade such as our three-ingredient steak marinade made with lime juice, olive oil, and soy sauce. Instead of soaking the tofu in it before cooking, save it for the end to brush over your hot-off-the-grill tofu steak.