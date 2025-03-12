The Double Cooling Rack Method For Getting Cakes Out Of Their Pans Without Fail

Whenever you're baking a cake, no matter how faithfully you've followed the recipe, there's always a tense moment when it comes to seeing if it will come out of the pan intact. If the cake breaks into pieces, it may still be salvageable — a really thick frosting can not only glue it back together but hide the evidence that it fell apart in the first place. Even in the worst-case scenario, you can repurpose it in trifle and turn leftover cake into cake pops. Still, the ideal situation is always to have your cake come out as intended, and corporate pastry chef Sofia Schlieben shared a tip with The Takeout that can facilitate the process. To make it work, though, it helps to have two cooling racks.

"The idea behind using two cooling racks is that flipping the cake is easier when there's less air space for something to go wrong," according to Schlieben, who is employed by the hospitality group JF Restaurants. If you put a cooling rack on top of the cake pan as well as one underneath, the cake only has a short distance to drop. The way to do it is to hold both racks tightly, then invert the cake pan and wait for it to fall onto the second rack . If the de-panned cake is flat, you can cool it upside-down. If not, simply perform the double cooling rack maneuver again so it's facing right-side up again.

"Since the pan was the hottest part," said Schlieben, "you can usually do this step without pot holders." She also noted that if you don't have two cooling racks, you can "use a flat plate or another sturdy, lightweight surface as a substitute."