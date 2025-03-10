Snap Peas Vs Snow Peas: Is There Even A Difference?
Fresh peas come in many different forms, from shelled ones to whole versions (some are meant to be eaten pod and all). There are a few types you'll find in the produce section. Two of the most common are snow peas and snap peas (sometimes called sugar snap peas). At first glance, they look similar; their pods are both green and elongated, and it's easy to see there are small peas within each — but there is a difference.
Snow peas (pictured above) are flat, to start. If you open one up, you'll often find tiny peas inside. You can eat snow peas raw, but you can also sauté them or use them in a stir fry. Before you do any of that, however, you'll want to remove the string that runs along one side, as it tends to be chewy and tough. I simply pinch one end of the pea and pull the string off gently along the side, it usually comes off mostly intact. If the string rips, I simply restart the process with the other end and meet it back in the middle where it tore prematurely.
Snap peas are plumper and have a more rounded pod. They're also sweeter than snow peas. That's why they make for great snacking veggies or additions to salads (I always give them a quick chop so they're manageable by fork). You can pretty much use them the same way you'd use a snow pea, but because they're noticeably sweeter, you'll want to keep that in mind when using them in recipes. They also have a similar string that should be removed before you enjoy them.
Snap peas are a relatively new variety
Snap peas are actually a cross between snow peas and garden peas. Garden peas are the peas you probably think of when you think of the word "pea." They're the green pea whose pod you don't eat (also known as English peas). Snap peas were developed in 1979 by a grower named Dr. Calvin Lamborn, who was aiming to create a smoother, straighter pea pod. The combination of snow and garden pea has yielded a type of pea that allows you to eat the whole thing. And though it seems like something you'd find in nature, it's really the result of what we would today call genetic engineering or cross-breeding. Don't worry, it's perfectly safe.
Either way, you can't go wrong between the flat snow pea or the plump snap pea. But for me, snow peas are a good all-purpose cooking ingredient, while fresh, raw, snap peas have the benefit of being a great snack. If you can't find either of them fresh, you can usually find them in the freezer aisle.