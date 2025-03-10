Snap Peas Vs Snow Peas: Is There Even A Difference?

Fresh peas come in many different forms, from shelled ones to whole versions (some are meant to be eaten pod and all). There are a few types you'll find in the produce section. Two of the most common are snow peas and snap peas (sometimes called sugar snap peas). At first glance, they look similar; their pods are both green and elongated, and it's easy to see there are small peas within each — but there is a difference.

Snow peas (pictured above) are flat, to start. If you open one up, you'll often find tiny peas inside. You can eat snow peas raw, but you can also sauté them or use them in a stir fry. Before you do any of that, however, you'll want to remove the string that runs along one side, as it tends to be chewy and tough. I simply pinch one end of the pea and pull the string off gently along the side, it usually comes off mostly intact. If the string rips, I simply restart the process with the other end and meet it back in the middle where it tore prematurely.

Snap peas are plumper and have a more rounded pod. They're also sweeter than snow peas. That's why they make for great snacking veggies or additions to salads (I always give them a quick chop so they're manageable by fork). You can pretty much use them the same way you'd use a snow pea, but because they're noticeably sweeter, you'll want to keep that in mind when using them in recipes. They also have a similar string that should be removed before you enjoy them.