The Emily In Paris Star Who's A Major Taco Bell Fan
Watching the Netflix hit "Emily in Paris" is a feast for the eyes. There are glamorous costumes to behold, magnificent Parisian architecture to see, and, of course, fans get to witness whatever delectable cuisine the character Gabriel (a rising chef) serves up. While the show doesn't shy away from French cuisine, it actually included a McDonald's storyline in its third season. What you won't see are any Taco Bell restaurants in the background because there are no locations in Paris, where the series is filmed. This is an unfortunate drawback of the job for Ashley Park who plays Mindy Chen, the titular Emily's bubbly, easy-going roommate. The actress is admittedly a huge Taco Bell fan.
Park was recently the emcee for Taco Bell's Live Mas Live 2025 event in New York City, where the fast food giant revealed some exciting things coming to the company including 30 new menu items, throwback favorites, and exclusive merchandise collaborations. Taco Bell announced it would release chicken nuggets twice in 2025, to the excitement of the crowd.
Park told ET, "I have high hopes for a Taco Bell in Paris soon... after a few weeks of delicious French cheeses and charcuterie [while filming in Paris], I have a sudden craving for the taste of Taco Bell, especially after I wrap late nights after a long day on set." As for her favorite menu item, Park admitted, "Chalupa Supreme all the way, or honestly, any of the chalupas have always been a staple for the past two decades."
Who else lives más?
It never hurts to have a celebrity endorse your product, and fast food is no exception. Star power has historically translated to big bucks, and Ashley Park isn't the only star in the spotlight to give Taco Bell a seal of approval. Pete Davidson had well-publicized runs as a spokesperson for the chain in 2022 and 2023 which resulted in increased sales. Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Katy Perry, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright have all gone on record voicing their passion for the Southern California-founded brand.
The "Queen of Country," Dolly Parton (who recently released a new line of frozen meals) satisfies her fast food cravings by ordering Taco Bell's Taco Supremes and the infamous Mexican pizzas. She even voiced the character of the "Mexican pizza" in an actual musical inspired by the fan-favorite dish.
We don't know if Ashley Park will end up in a commercial campaign for her favorite fast food chain. But if she does, she'll be in company with some major star power, including Johnny Cash who crooned about tacos and saving "cash" in 1992, and both Doja Cat and LeBron James who starred in an ad that, ironically, celebrated the everyday, non-celebrity Taco Bell fan.