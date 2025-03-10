The Emily In Paris Star Who's A Major Taco Bell Fan

Watching the Netflix hit "Emily in Paris" is a feast for the eyes. There are glamorous costumes to behold, magnificent Parisian architecture to see, and, of course, fans get to witness whatever delectable cuisine the character Gabriel (a rising chef) serves up. While the show doesn't shy away from French cuisine, it actually included a McDonald's storyline in its third season. What you won't see are any Taco Bell restaurants in the background because there are no locations in Paris, where the series is filmed. This is an unfortunate drawback of the job for Ashley Park who plays Mindy Chen, the titular Emily's bubbly, easy-going roommate. The actress is admittedly a huge Taco Bell fan.

Park was recently the emcee for Taco Bell's Live Mas Live 2025 event in New York City, where the fast food giant revealed some exciting things coming to the company including 30 new menu items, throwback favorites, and exclusive merchandise collaborations. Taco Bell announced it would release chicken nuggets twice in 2025, to the excitement of the crowd.

Park told ET, "I have high hopes for a Taco Bell in Paris soon... after a few weeks of delicious French cheeses and charcuterie [while filming in Paris], I have a sudden craving for the taste of Taco Bell, especially after I wrap late nights after a long day on set." As for her favorite menu item, Park admitted, "Chalupa Supreme all the way, or honestly, any of the chalupas have always been a staple for the past two decades."