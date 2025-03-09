The Ideal Salt And Water Ratio For Unbelievably Tasty Boiled Peanuts

For many Southerners, there's nothing better than a salty, savory, and perfectly boiled peanut. This nutritious and low-key addictive snack is a fixture of roadside stands, gas stations, and canned food aisles across the South. (It is also an important part of the turbulent history of peanuts in America). "Boiled peanuts are a treasured Southern tradition that has been around for ages and was started to keep folks nourished while working in the fields," explained Chef Nick Wallace on behalf of Ben's Original™. "These tasty treats are not only delicious, but they can also fill you up like a hearty meal!"

While slightly intimidating for the uninitiated, boiled peanuts are an enduring Southern staple that are easy-peasy to prepare and eat. All you need to make perfectly boiled peanuts is salt, peanuts, water, optional seasonings, and a big pot. "The best peanuts to use are raw or green-shelled, and it's important to cook them right in their shells," Wallace advised. One of the most critical elements is the ratio of salt and seasoning to water. For classic boiled peanuts, Wallace recommends a ratio of ½ cup of salt to 2 pounds of peanuts and 4 quarts of water. Alternatively, Wallace suggests seasoning the peanuts with a traditional combination of shrimp boil seasoning and paprika. If you do this, the salt is optional. If you do use salt, Wallace recommends adding only 1 teaspoon per every quart of water.