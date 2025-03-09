The Ideal Salt And Water Ratio For Unbelievably Tasty Boiled Peanuts
For many Southerners, there's nothing better than a salty, savory, and perfectly boiled peanut. This nutritious and low-key addictive snack is a fixture of roadside stands, gas stations, and canned food aisles across the South. (It is also an important part of the turbulent history of peanuts in America). "Boiled peanuts are a treasured Southern tradition that has been around for ages and was started to keep folks nourished while working in the fields," explained Chef Nick Wallace on behalf of Ben's Original™. "These tasty treats are not only delicious, but they can also fill you up like a hearty meal!"
While slightly intimidating for the uninitiated, boiled peanuts are an enduring Southern staple that are easy-peasy to prepare and eat. All you need to make perfectly boiled peanuts is salt, peanuts, water, optional seasonings, and a big pot. "The best peanuts to use are raw or green-shelled, and it's important to cook them right in their shells," Wallace advised. One of the most critical elements is the ratio of salt and seasoning to water. For classic boiled peanuts, Wallace recommends a ratio of ½ cup of salt to 2 pounds of peanuts and 4 quarts of water. Alternatively, Wallace suggests seasoning the peanuts with a traditional combination of shrimp boil seasoning and paprika. If you do this, the salt is optional. If you do use salt, Wallace recommends adding only 1 teaspoon per every quart of water.
How to make and eat perfectly boiled peanuts
Nick Wallace's method to make perfectly boiled peanuts is super simple. First, wash the peanuts and chuck any bad ones. "If you're using green peanuts, wash them three times, changing the water between washes," he advised. Raw peanuts only need to be washed once. Next, place the peanuts in a large pot with the water, salt, and any additional seasonings. Stir to combine and bring the pot to a boil over a medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover, and let the peanuts simmer. Wallace suggests weighing the peanuts down with a large dinner plate to ensure they remain immersed. "Allow the peanuts to simmer for about two to four hours for green peanuts or five to eight hours for raw peanuts, depending on the desired tenderness," Wallace advised. "Some people prefer them very soft, almost mushy, while others like them firmer." As the peanuts simmer, check occasionally and add more water as needed.
When the peanuts are cooked to your taste, remove them from the heat and let them cool. Then, all that is left to do is remove them from the liquid, and enjoy. "To eat, crack open the shells, eat the nuts inside, and discard the shells," Wallace said. "They should taste super creamy and are often spread on a cracker or a nice piece of toasted bread, and don't forget to dip them in that savory broth for extra flavor."