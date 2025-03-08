The Flavor-Packed Dipping Sauce Your Chicken Wings Need Tossed In

Because cowboy butter is so versatile, you don't need to reserve it just for your little chicken wings. It's delicious on oven-baked chicken thighs, legs, and breasts as well. Keep in mind that butter has a tendency to burn easily, so instead of basting it on your raw chicken before it goes into the oven, baste it over the chicken when it's almost done.

For perfectly baked chicken, heat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and bake your pieces for 20 to 25 minutes. For a full sheet pan meal, roast your chicken over chunks of potatoes and baste everything with cowboy butter. In this case, your chicken may take a little longer to cook because you'll have more food in your pan.

If you prefer your chicken grilled, avoid the more common mistakes and follow the same guidelines you would if you were grilling the pieces with barbecue sauce. To avoid charring the sauce, first cook the chicken on the grill and then baste with cowboy butter only at the very end to impart flavor and provide some caramelization.