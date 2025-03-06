Carrots Come In A Rainbow Of Colors — So Why Is Orange The Default?

Although broccoli is America's favorite vegetable, carrots are a close second. We enjoy using them as a crunchy vehicle for dipping, slipping slivers of them into salads, and mixing shredded pieces into cake batter for added moisture. Carrots can even be used to fix an acidic tomato sauce. But, can you imagine a world where all of these scenarios involve a purple, white, yellow, black, or red carrot in place of an orange one? Well, carrots in such colors are available today and are commonly known as rainbow carrots.

Interestingly, the orange carrots we use today didn't always have their perfectly orange color. According to researchers, carrots were first purple and then became yellow and orange overtime. It's believed traders from the Middle East first introduced orange carrot seeds to European countries.

Although historical records indicate that carrots of all colors have been cultivated for thousands of years, Dutch farmers discovered that orange carrots yielded more favorable results than rainbow carrots. In the Netherlands, orange carrots exhibited higher yields, a longer shelf life, more uniform growth, and a superior flavor. These characteristics ultimately led farmers to select orange carrots as their default variety. Orange carrots subsequently became the public's preferred choice. This is why so many of us continue to use orange carrots instead of other varieties.