What Does 'Sabbath Mode' Do On Your Oven Or Fridge?

If you've ever scrolled through your oven or fridge settings and spotted something called "Sabbath mode," you might have wondered what this actually does. The name itself doesn't give anything away, and it's not just another high-tech feature. In fact, it serves a very specific purpose for Jewish individuals and others who practice Judaism and observe the Sabbath.

Based on the principles of Judaism, certain activities, including turning appliances on and off, adjusting temperatures, or triggering automatic lights, are considered work and should be avoided on the Sabbath and other holy days. Obviously, modern life makes complete abstinence from these conveniences a challenge, which is why Sabbath mode is so useful.

This setting helps observant Jewish families use their ovens and refrigerators without directly engaging with any electronic controls. It modifies how these appliances function, making sure they stay on without responding to user input in ways that would violate the tradition of keeping the Sabbath a day of rest.

Even though Sabbath mode was designed with religious activities in mind, some people have found other uses for it, like keeping the oven on longer without automatic shut-offs or preventing a fridge from cycling frequently. Here are the ins and outs of using Sabbath mode. This setting can make it easier to stick to a regimen and observe customs in a time when things rarely slow down.