Why You Should Think Twice Before Ordering A Cheesesteak From Jersey Mike's

Just a few years ago, Jersey Mike's was deemed the fastest growing restaurant chain in the nation. The generously packed subs and the brand's signature Mike's Way of dressing sandwiches with a delicious blend of olive oil, red wine vinegar, and spices tends to keep customers coming back for more.

The franchise's menu is far from perfect, and there are plenty of items you may want to think twice about ordering from Jersey Mike's. Unfortunately, tasty doesn't always translate to the most nutritious options. Jersey Mike's offers a few different hot, cheesesteak sub sandwiches that more health-conscious customers might want to skip or modify.

For example, a regular sized Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak comes with Frank's Red Hot Sauce, lettuce, tomato, white American cheese, and blue cheese dressing. All together, a regular size of this sandwich contains 3,344 milligrams of sodium which is more than 1,000 milligrams over the daily recommended amount, per the FDA and the CDC.

Similarly, the Bacon Ranch Chicken Cheesesteak, Big Kahuna Chicken Cheesesteak, and Chipotle Cheesesteak also contain more than the daily recommended amount of sodium, at around 2,300 milligrams each. Other aspects of the cheesesteak sandwiches' nutritional makeup, like high fat content and cholesterol make them less than an ideal part of a healthy diet. Despite these facts, there are some ways to make your cheesesteak order at Jersey Mike's a little more nutritious.