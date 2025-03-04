How Did People Make Waffles Before The Modern Waffle Iron?

Even if you don't have one in your kitchen, you've likely seen it at your local motel's Continental breakfast: the wondrous waffle iron. Simply pour in waffle batter, close up the iron, let it sit for a few minutes, turn it over, and there you go: thick, fluffy, delicious Belgian waffles that are perfect for soaking in butter or maple syrup once you toss it around in your hand to get rid of the steam like Martha Stewart does to make the crispiest waffles ever. (Depending on your taste, you might also consider any of the frozen waffles on our ranked best-to-worst list.) It's such a great invention that it's difficult to imagine what the waffle-making process might have looked like before it came around. Were there chefs carefully chiseling waffle patterns into pancakes, like how monks used to inscribe Bibles by hand? Well, no: There were waffle irons before its most modern iteration, but you probably wouldn't want to use them.

The waffle iron, like the waffle itself, has been around for a surprisingly long time. Its ancestry can be traced back to ancient Greece, where people prepared flat cakes called "obelios" between two hot metal plates. At first, these weren't patterned in any particular way, but as they spread across Europe in the medieval era (eventually becoming known as "wafers"), cooks started to have a little fun. The familiar grid pattern started here, but wafers were also patterned after coats of arms and paintings.