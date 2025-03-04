Easily Stretch Ground Beef With One Hearty Filler

I love a good burger just as much as the next person, but the rising price of beef is starting to enter the realm of big life decisions. A lot of us are in the business of saving money, and at the current rate of food inflation, there's often a great deal of deliberation that goes into the grocery shop from one paycheck to the next. So, how do you enjoy all of the versatile meals you can make with ground beef without forking out an arm or a leg in the process?

This is where the internet always wins, and food hacks come in clutch. There's a great way for you to make that packet of ground beef go a little further without sacrificing flavor or texture. Mushrooms to rescue.

Adding finely chopped mushrooms to ground beef is an easy and delicious way to bulk up your meals while keeping them just as filling and satisfying. This trick stretches your grocery budget a bit, but it also adds extra depth to your dishes, making your beef taste even better.