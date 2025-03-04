The Common Seasoning You Should Avoid Adding To Tuna Salad

Tuna salad should be fresh, bright, and full of texture. So, if you're reaching for celery salt, you're making a huge mistake. A lot of people think they're getting the same flavor without the chopping, but the reality is, celery salt isn't an adequate substitute for fresh celery.

Tuna salad already has plenty of salt from the mayonnaise, mustard, and any pickles you might be using. Adding celery salt has the potential to drown out everything else. What's more, celery salt's powdery texture doesn't do anything to improve the mouthfeel of your salad — you're missing out on the essential crunch that makes each bite satisfying.

It is usually down to fresh celery to break up the creamy, one-note texture of tuna salad. It also provides a light, natural, earthy flavor that works perfectly with the tuna and mayonnaise. This ensures that, when it comes to celery, a little extra chopping is worth it. In other words, when you're making tuna salad, steer clear of the celery salt. And, if you're looking for other ways to improve this dish, here are some other ingredients to skip when making tuna salad.