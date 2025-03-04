The Common Seasoning You Should Avoid Adding To Tuna Salad
Tuna salad should be fresh, bright, and full of texture. So, if you're reaching for celery salt, you're making a huge mistake. A lot of people think they're getting the same flavor without the chopping, but the reality is, celery salt isn't an adequate substitute for fresh celery.
Tuna salad already has plenty of salt from the mayonnaise, mustard, and any pickles you might be using. Adding celery salt has the potential to drown out everything else. What's more, celery salt's powdery texture doesn't do anything to improve the mouthfeel of your salad — you're missing out on the essential crunch that makes each bite satisfying.
It is usually down to fresh celery to break up the creamy, one-note texture of tuna salad. It also provides a light, natural, earthy flavor that works perfectly with the tuna and mayonnaise. This ensures that, when it comes to celery, a little extra chopping is worth it. In other words, when you're making tuna salad, steer clear of the celery salt. And, if you're looking for other ways to improve this dish, here are some other ingredients to skip when making tuna salad.
Other fresh ingredients that elevate tuna salad
Once you've got the right foundation, there are plenty of ways to make your tuna salad more memorable. Tuna salad needs to be rich, creamy, tangy, and crisp, all in one bite. That's why fresh ingredients make a massive difference. Diced red onion brings a bit of sharpness, and pickles and capers offer a briny pop that make the dish more interesting. Shredded carrots or even apple slices are other ingredients that can give your tuna salad some crunch.
When making tuna salad, the goal is to create layers of flavor using fresh, real ingredients. For this reason, I suggest using fresh herbs to make your salad. Dill and parsley work great because they give you bright, refreshing flavors that pair well with the tuna. If you're really trying to think outside the box, I'd suggest adding some cilantro or tarragon. These herbs have a stronger flavor that'll definitely make your tuna salad stand out.
Surprisingly, adding sweet ingredients can also work as these provide an interesting contrast. In fact, diced grapes might be the sweet mix-in your tuna salad has been missing as they balance out the dish's saltiness while adding a new and exciting texture. Of course, your perfect tuna salad recipe will reflect your own personal taste, and creating a really good tuna salad is going to require you to play around with a few different ingredients. Just make sure you are only using fresh ones.