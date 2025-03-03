For Better Steamed Veggies, Switch To Bamboo
Yes, it's possible to steam vegetables without a proper steaming basket (or even in the microwave), but using the proper tools yields better results. While there are many different types of cookware for steaming food like soup dumplings, bamboo has certain qualities that make it the best material for dealing with evaporated water and condensation. Shirley Chung, Chinese-American chef and winner of season 14 of BravoTV's "Top Chef," gave us her pro advice for why bamboo baskets are best for steaming.
"[A] bamboo steamer is better than silicone and metal because it helps with keeping and absorbing the condensation during cooking, so the condensation will less likely leak onto your food that's steaming," Chung told The Takeout. Bamboo steamers vary in size, but for home cooks, "8- to 12-inch size is good... it's easier to fit these pot sizes to fit onto the bottom for steaming water, but big enough to steam dumplings, fish, and most other the dishes."
Bamboo baskets require maintenance and care
Bamboo steamers can be flimsy, especially when hot water vapor is in contact with the wood. To make sure the bamboo steamer is kept in proper condition, Chung said there are some preemptive measures to take. "Before starting to use it for the first time, you need to soak the steamer in water for at least one hour, then completely hang it dry," she said. "This way the bamboo steamer won't change its shape when using it for the first time."
Because steaming involves water, water vapor, and condensation, it's a cooking technique that can easily lend itself to producing mold. Bamboo can absorb the water and keep it stagnant if not kept properly, leading to mold growth. In Chung's words, "It's crucial to completely clean and air dry the steamer after each use so it won't grow mold."
Bamboo first-timers may notice a woody flavor imparted to their food after the first few times using it, but Chung said this is normal and gradually goes away. "The bamboo steamer might add a little 'wood' flavor during the first couple of times of steaming, but once it's washed and dried a few times, you won't be able to detect it."