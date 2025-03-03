For Better Steamed Veggies, Switch To Bamboo

Bamboo steamers can be flimsy, especially when hot water vapor is in contact with the wood. To make sure the bamboo steamer is kept in proper condition, Chung said there are some preemptive measures to take. "Before starting to use it for the first time, you need to soak the steamer in water for at least one hour, then completely hang it dry," she said. "This way the bamboo steamer won't change its shape when using it for the first time."

Because steaming involves water, water vapor, and condensation, it's a cooking technique that can easily lend itself to producing mold. Bamboo can absorb the water and keep it stagnant if not kept properly, leading to mold growth. In Chung's words, "It's crucial to completely clean and air dry the steamer after each use so it won't grow mold."

Bamboo first-timers may notice a woody flavor imparted to their food after the first few times using it, but Chung said this is normal and gradually goes away. "The bamboo steamer might add a little 'wood' flavor during the first couple of times of steaming, but once it's washed and dried a few times, you won't be able to detect it."