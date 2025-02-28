This Popular Burger Chain Is Looking To Close Up To 70 Locations

In 2023, Hart attended a conference in which the CEO presented a candid examination of Red Robin's struggles and the plan to turn things around. Around 2016 is when Hart said Red Robin's performance began to decline. In response to this, two changes were made that evidently backfired.

Red Robin got rid of its bussers and steered away from serving "gourmet" burgers in favor of a cooking process that resembled the conveyor belt-style of fast food chains like McDonald's and Burger King. Hart made plans to reverse these changes. Red Robin has also made efforts to improve overall customer experience and invest more in promoting its menu, which has many bottomless options.

In 2021, Red Robin partnered with Donato's Pizza and began offering the pies in a select number of its restaurants. The two brands made plans for a nationwide expansion of the partnership but put that on pause in 2023 in order for Red Robin to focus on its comeback.

It's evident that Red Robin's leadership has its eye on the prize, but the chain's financial situation might be too heavy a load for this comeback to succeed. Saying goodbye to 70 locations certainly indicates that Red Robin is currently standing on its back foot.