Turn To This Pantry Ingredient For The Crispiest Sweet Potato Fries Yet
Sweet potato fries have a reputation for being softer and soggier than regular fries — but not anymore. Grace Vallo, a New England chef, recipe creator, and founder of the food blog Tastefully Grace, shares that cornstarch is your best friend when it comes to cooking crispy, crunchy sweet potato fries. Unlike other root vegetables, sweet potatoes have a higher concentration of moisture, which Vallo calls "the enemy of crispiness," and less starchy substance, which requires extra help to achieve orange fries with a warm, fluffy interior and a satisfying, crunchy exterior.
Vallo says cornstarch naturally absorbs excess moisture from the sweet potato, leaving a "dry surface that crisps up nicely. " After washing and cutting the fries, dry them thoroughly with a paper towel and sprinkle them with cornstarch. She recommends using one tablespoon of cornstarch for each large potato to "form a delicate crust" before tossing with oil and seasonings.
Amplify Sweet Potato Fries with Flavorful Spices and Dips
After thoroughly coating the fries with cornstarch, enhance the flavors with a quick blend of spices, herbs, and seasonings. Depending on personal preferences, you can crank up the heat with a little cayenne pepper or a spicy-and-smoky chipotle powder. A mix of garlic and onion powders and smoky paprika (or a sweeter variety) brings out warm, savory notes, or keep things easy with high-quality sea salt or Himalayan pink salt and some cracked pepper.
Another place to let seasonings shine is in the dipping sauce for your sweet potato fries. Create a quick herb mayo dip using freshly chopped dill, parsley, or thyme (don't forget to use the herb stems!), a touch of salt, and some lemon juice. Elevate a basic ketchup to a zippy, aromatic sauce by tossing in a little Chinese five spice or chili powder. If you're feeling fancy, whip up a tangy, aromatic Green Goddess dressing for an extra pop of color and flavor.