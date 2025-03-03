Turn To This Pantry Ingredient For The Crispiest Sweet Potato Fries Yet

Sweet potato fries have a reputation for being softer and soggier than regular fries — but not anymore. Grace Vallo, a New England chef, recipe creator, and founder of the food blog Tastefully Grace, shares that cornstarch is your best friend when it comes to cooking crispy, crunchy sweet potato fries. Unlike other root vegetables, sweet potatoes have a higher concentration of moisture, which Vallo calls "the enemy of crispiness," and less starchy substance, which requires extra help to achieve orange fries with a warm, fluffy interior and a satisfying, crunchy exterior.

Vallo says cornstarch naturally absorbs excess moisture from the sweet potato, leaving a "dry surface that crisps up nicely. " After washing and cutting the fries, dry them thoroughly with a paper towel and sprinkle them with cornstarch. She recommends using one tablespoon of cornstarch for each large potato to "form a delicate crust" before tossing with oil and seasonings.