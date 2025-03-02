The Mistake You're Probably Making When Adding Fruit To Oatmeal

When adding frozen fruit, like frozen berries or cherries, you need to add them a little earlier. It's recommended to gently stir them in about two minutes before the oatmeal is done cooking. This ensures they thaw and become warm without breaking up and becoming berry syrup. On the other hand, if you're interested in a vibrantly colored bowl of purple oatmeal, then you can add fresh or frozen berries to your oats as soon as you begin cooking them. The longer cooking time will cause the berries to burst open and disperse both their colors and sweet, tart, and tangy flavors throughout the oatmeal.

Fruits that are hard and crunchy when raw, like apples, pears, or even quince (which are quite different from apples), are actually best cooked before they are added to the oatmeal. These cooked pieces of fruit should then be added to the oatmeal as it starts to cook. Exposing these fruits to heat for a longer period of time allows their textures to soften, creating a tender bite that has a similar flavor, texture, and appearance to that of a decadent fruit dessert.

Although ripe bananas would fall into the category of soft and delicate fruit, they can either be added during cooking or after. (Adding a mashed banana into your oats while they're cooking gives your oatmeal a natural sweetness and even more banana flavor than adding banana slices after cooking does.)