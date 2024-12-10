What Is A Quince Fruit And How Is It Different From An Apple?
A quince is a tree fruit that resembles a pear (or bulbous apple). And from the looks of it, it'd be the kind of thing you could snag right off the branch and bite into at your leisure. Unfortunately, if you do so, you won't be so happy about it because they're sour with a hard and unappealing flesh that's not so fun to eat. But people do eat them — just in a decidedly more pleasant, cooked form.
Quinces are sort of cousins to apples in that they're part of the pome family, which includes fruits like apples and pears. But as you've probably surmised by their description, they're an entirely different fruit altogether. If the name doesn't sound so familiar to you, it's probably because quince products aren't exactly popular in the United States. You'll find quince products mostly in Europe, the Mediterranean, and Asia in varying forms, though the most likely version you've seen is quince paste. You'll find the paste version on thoughtful cheese plates (maybe with stinky European cheeses), usually in slices cut from a block of membrillo, which is the Spanish version of quince paste. Its tart sweetness pairs well with cheeses like manchego, but it pairs well with a wide variety of cheeses, so I highly recommend you experiment with it in order to find combinations that you like. We also recommend you try it on Irish soda bread, which seems unconventional, but we can attest to the fact that it's delicious.
Quince can have some other creative uses
Quince doesn't just have to be eaten in a jam or jelly form. You can also use the raw ingredient in appealing things like pastries. Again, since the fruit is unpalatable if it's not cooked enough, you'll need to start with the extra step of poaching the fruit before baking it into a tart or pie. But you can also do things like put the jam version in a sandwich (for that sweet and savory balance), or even do something interesting like create a glaze with it to bathe turkey or ham in as it roasts in the oven.
Quince fruit is used in other savory dishes, as well, like the Persian khoresh-e beh, which is a long-simmered quince and meat stew (usually beef or lamb) that's typically served with rice. For now, if you're curious about it, you can get membrillo from a well-stocked supermarket or a specialty market, or you can buy containers of it online and simply eat it with some of your favorite cheeses and accompaniments like almonds. If you see it out in the produce section of a store, do yourself a favor and don't bite into it, no matter how good it smells.