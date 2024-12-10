What Is A Quince Fruit And How Is It Different From An Apple?

A quince is a tree fruit that resembles a pear (or bulbous apple). And from the looks of it, it'd be the kind of thing you could snag right off the branch and bite into at your leisure. Unfortunately, if you do so, you won't be so happy about it because they're sour with a hard and unappealing flesh that's not so fun to eat. But people do eat them — just in a decidedly more pleasant, cooked form.

Quinces are sort of cousins to apples in that they're part of the pome family, which includes fruits like apples and pears. But as you've probably surmised by their description, they're an entirely different fruit altogether. If the name doesn't sound so familiar to you, it's probably because quince products aren't exactly popular in the United States. You'll find quince products mostly in Europe, the Mediterranean, and Asia in varying forms, though the most likely version you've seen is quince paste. You'll find the paste version on thoughtful cheese plates (maybe with stinky European cheeses), usually in slices cut from a block of membrillo, which is the Spanish version of quince paste. Its tart sweetness pairs well with cheeses like manchego, but it pairs well with a wide variety of cheeses, so I highly recommend you experiment with it in order to find combinations that you like. We also recommend you try it on Irish soda bread, which seems unconventional, but we can attest to the fact that it's delicious.