The Fast Food Favorite Item You Should Turn Into Chinese Food
Chinese food has always been a favorite of mine, and, as an adult, I am thrilled to have developed the cooking skills to make it in the comfort of my own home. Along those lines, I've also come up with ways to put my own twist on Chinese American classics. I love a good hack as much as the next person, so I was happy to come across a way to take a common fast food item and turn it into something that is fun and delicious.
Some simple chicken nuggets or popcorn chicken from your favorite fast food chain can be used to make a variety of Chinese takeout dishes in next to no time. For example, I ordered some popcorn chicken from KFC and took those bad boys home; with just a few additions, voilà — General Tso's chicken was on the dinner menu.
Those crispy little bites were transformed into a meal that tasted like it came straight from a Chinese restaurant. So, instead of dunking those nuggets or tenders in ranch or barbecue sauce, get a little creative and make one of the many sauces that are synonymous with Chinese food. You'll be rewarded with a homemade dish that's packed with sweet, savory, and spicy flavors. What's more, you won't be in danger of making any of the common ordering mistakes people often make when ordering from Chinese restaurants.
How to turn nuggets into Chinese food
Instead of taking the painstaking and oftentimes annoying measures to fry your own chicken, use popcorn chicken or chicken nuggets (which are not one and the same), as a cheat code that allows you to jump straight to the fun part — coating them in a sticky, flavorful glaze. Your objective is to choose a sauce that, while bold, pairs well with crispy chicken. A General Tso's sauce, made with soy sauce, hoisin, brown sugar, garlic, and vinegar, gives popcorn chicken that signature sweet and tangy kick. If you prefer something brighter and citrusy, an orange sauce made with orange juice, soy sauce, honey, and a touch of chili flakes will give you the perfect balance of brightness and heat.
Once you've made your sauce, the rest of the process is easy. Heat the sauce in a pan until it thickens slightly, then toss in the nuggets or popcorn chicken and coat them completely. Since it is already cooked, all you need to do is heat the chicken long enough for it to soak up the flavors and develop a glossy finish. Serve the chicken over steamed rice or crispy noodles, and don't forget a sprinkle of sesame seeds and green onions to complete the presentation. If you're extra, like me, add a drizzle of sriracha or chili oil to take the dish to the next level. Although it might not qualify as what British people define as a "cheeky" Chinese order, these tweaked nuggets are definitely delicious.
Go beyond just tossing them in sauce
While tossing nuggets in sauce is the simplest way to create a Chinese takeout-inspired dish, there are plenty of other ways to turn them into full meals. If you're craving something with a little crunch, try making kung pao chicken nuggets by stir-frying them with leeks, peanuts, and a spicy garlic sauce. The combination of sweet, salty, and nutty flavors makes for an incredibly satisfying dish. For a fun fusion twist, try stuffing sauced-up nuggets into steamed bao buns with pickled vegetables and a little spicy mayo. The soft, pillowy texture of the buns contrasts perfectly with the crispy chicken, creating a dish that's full of interesting combinations and flavors.
Another excellent way to repurpose nuggets is by chopping them up and adding them into a stir fry with shredded cabbage, carrots, and a soy and ginger sauce. The nuggets provide protein while the stir-fried vegetables offer freshness. As these examples attest, reworking fast food chicken into a homemade Chinese-inspired meal is an easy and nice way to get creative in the kitchen without having to start from scratch.