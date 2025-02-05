What's The Difference Between Popcorn Chicken And Chicken Nuggets?

Battered, roasted, fried, or baked -– who doesn't love chicken any way it's cooked? Sure, this versatile bird is great for a fancy dinner spread, but it's arguably even better as a greasy, delicious little snack. When it comes to a perfectly delivered morsel of chicken, two choices stand out above the rest: popcorn chicken and chicken nuggets. But what sets these two baddies of the chicken world apart? Surprisingly, more than you may think.

First and foremost, you have the most basic component: the meat. Chicken nuggets are made with ground-up chicken pieces plus some filler, while popcorn chicken uses whole chicken chunks instead. Popcorn chicken pieces are often smaller with a firm, meaty bite, and larger, flatter nuggets have a softer texture. Popcorn chicken pieces have a crunchy, textured exterior, while chicken nuggets have a crisp, thin coating that sometimes has a slight chew. Flavor is another big difference. You're meant to eat chicken nuggets with sauce, so they don't have a lot of seasoning and taste baked in. Popcorn chicken, on the other hand, often has a blast of flavor in every bite.