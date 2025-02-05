What's The Difference Between Popcorn Chicken And Chicken Nuggets?
Battered, roasted, fried, or baked -– who doesn't love chicken any way it's cooked? Sure, this versatile bird is great for a fancy dinner spread, but it's arguably even better as a greasy, delicious little snack. When it comes to a perfectly delivered morsel of chicken, two choices stand out above the rest: popcorn chicken and chicken nuggets. But what sets these two baddies of the chicken world apart? Surprisingly, more than you may think.
First and foremost, you have the most basic component: the meat. Chicken nuggets are made with ground-up chicken pieces plus some filler, while popcorn chicken uses whole chicken chunks instead. Popcorn chicken pieces are often smaller with a firm, meaty bite, and larger, flatter nuggets have a softer texture. Popcorn chicken pieces have a crunchy, textured exterior, while chicken nuggets have a crisp, thin coating that sometimes has a slight chew. Flavor is another big difference. You're meant to eat chicken nuggets with sauce, so they don't have a lot of seasoning and taste baked in. Popcorn chicken, on the other hand, often has a blast of flavor in every bite.
Should you choose chicken nuggets or popcorn chicken?
Honestly, I don't think there's enough difference between the two to say with authority that you should pick one over the other. People have strong opinions when it comes to ranking the best grocery store chicken nuggets, and there are plenty of home chefs ready to deliver a bevy of perfecting saucy nuggets at home. But some folks prefer a meatier bite. It really depends on what you're craving. If you want something moreish all on its own, go for popcorn chicken. Craving something you can eat with the whole bottle of ketchup? Nuggets are king.
While both are decidedly tasty, nuggets might be a bit easier to get your hands on at both restaurants and grocery stores. Visiting local QFC, Safeway, Trader Joe's, and Whole Foods locations revealed that for every pack of popcorn chicken, you can find roughly five packages of nuggets. If you're all about that ease of access, go the nugget route. Otherwise, these differences don't diminish the individual deliciousness of either product, and I for one will continue to eat both in obnoxiously large quantities.