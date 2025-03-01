Here's How To Recork Your Wine Bottles

Finding the perfect bottle of wine is no easy task and sometimes, neither is finishing it off in just one sitting. If you're looking to keep your wine just as fresh as when you opened it the next time that you'll be pouring it, it's key to learn how to properly recork your wine bottles. While there are several methods to do this efficiently, there's one tool that is worth the splurge. A wine saver is the best solution for making sure that you're going to enjoy your wine when you open it back up, even days later.

A wine saver is a type of vacuum sealer, keeping your wine fresh longer than any other method by protecting wine from outside air. They remove the oxygen from the bottle and create an airtight and leak-proof seal so your wine stays fresh. A basic model, like the Vacu Vin wine saver pump, can generally be found for under $20 and is well worth your investment, especially if you're not part of a household that can easily polish off a bottle in one day. While not even the best vacuum sealer will preserve your wine indefinitely, they can buy you a bit more time.