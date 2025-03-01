The Ups And Downs Of Paula Deen's Career
The name Paula Deen should ring a bell for anyone vaguely familiar with food media. Once a beloved television persona known for her charming drawl and affinity for butter, Deen's career has been a rollercoaster of reverence, disdain, and everything in between. Emerging in the public eye during the early aughts, Deen's mainstream presence was preceded by a series of lesser-known ventures like her family-run restaurants across her home state of Georgia and cookbooks celebrating traditional Southern cuisine. Her stardom was solidified by a lengthy run on the Food Network, where she hosted three of her own shows and guest starred in others.
Things came to a screeching halt in 2013 when a widely publicized lawsuit was filed in which Deen admitted to racial slurs and sexual harassment. Almost immediately, Deen's reputation as the face of Southern hospitality was replaced with that of Southern bigotry. Fans and public figures came to her defense, including former president and fellow Georgia native Jimmy Carter, but the damage was irreparable. Despite her newfound status as a social pariah, Deen carried on quietly, and has kept herself busy in various other mediums. In this article, we'll share a glimpse into the highs and lows of Paula Deen's tumultuous career.
She had a troubled start
Deen's rags to riches journey resonated deeply with audiences. Long before her name would become synonymous with Southern food and racism, she endured a series of hardships including the unexpected, successive deaths of her mother and father, being robbed at gunpoint as a bank teller, and a failed marriage. As a young mother struggling to make ends meet, Deen battled with depression, panic attacks, and recurrent bouts of agoraphobia. Having learned to cook traditional Southern food from her grandmother, with whom she stayed close after the death of her parents, Deen took a leap of faith into a new industry.
In June 1989, Deen kicked off her professional cooking career with the launch of her first business, The Bag Lady, out of her home kitchen. A classic tale of the American Dream, The Bag Lady started out as a scrappy side hustle in which Deen employed her two teenage boys to deliver bagged lunches to office employees in downtown Savannah, Georgia. The ragtag operation thrived, and rapidly evolved into a successful catering company. Deen was then able to take over the full-service restaurant at a nearby Best Western hotel.
Her career took off after opening her first restaurant
By the summer of 1989, Paula Deen was up and running with her first professional gig, The Bag Lady. When the lease ran out at the Best Western hotel where she was running operations, however, she scraped by on the catering business alone. After months of renovations, Deen and her sons moved into a larger space, opening an aptly named restaurant, The Lady & Sons in 1996. With a large base of existing customers from her previous enterprises, the flagship concept flourished, gaining both local and national recognition. Within a few years, Deen was able to expand further, finally settling into a three-story building that more than tripled the seating capacity. The Lady & Sons had become a bona fide destination.
In the spirit of her family-oriented brand, Deen went into business with her younger brother Earl ("Bubba") to open Uncle Bubba's Seafood & Oyster House in 2004. The partnership, seemingly ill-advised in hindsight, would unknowingly be the catalyst for her eventual downfall when a former employee filed the notorious lawsuit. Nonetheless, Uncle Bubba's enjoyed a solid 10-year run until closing in 2014. Deen's foray into becoming a restaurateur extended itself beyond familial relations — she also helmed a handful of casino buffets in her name via Caesars Entertainment –- all of which were eventually shut down.
She published several cookbooks
Among Deen's most noteworthy contributions to the food industry are her numerous cookbooks. Her first releases, which were self-published, included "The Lady & Sons Savannah Country Cookbook" and "The Lady & Sons, Too! A Whole New Batch of Recipes". Both include a compilation of signature items from their namesake restaurant menus. Over the years, Deen has written a memoir and more cookbooks, the majority of which specialize in traditional Southern fare. Her robust collection includes "Paula Deen's Kitchen Classics" (2005), "Paula Deen's Southern Cooking Bible" (2011), "Christmas with Paula Deen" (2007), and many others.
While her calling card was often hearty, family-style recipes like French Toast Casserole and shockingly indulgent Deep Fried Butter (yes, you read that right) Deen's health issues influenced her more recent written output. Her diabetes diagnosis, and the growing demand for nutritious recipes, prompted titles like "Paula Deen Cuts The Fat" and "Paula Deen's Air Fryer Cookbook," both of which contain lightened-up versions of her most popular recipes. Her latest publication, "Love and Best Dishes," was released in 2023 and features equal parts storytelling and recipes.
She became a fixture on the Food Network
Arguably her best-known endeavor, Deen's relationship with the Food Network is what launched her to household name status. Debuting in 1999 as a guest star on "Doorknock Dinners" alongside British-Australian host Gordon Elliot, Deen was then presented with the opportunity of a lifetime –- her own show. In "Paula's Home Cooking," she showcased classic Southern dishes like fried okra, pot roast, pecan pie, and so on. The show became a critical and commercial success, going as far as to land her a Daytime Emmy Award in 2007 for outstanding lifestyle host.
Admired for her breezy attitude, endearing accent, and self-deprecating sense of humor, Deen differentiated herself from the more buttoned-up Food Network stars. Subsequent shows included "Paula's Party," in which she interacted with a live audience, and "Paula's Best Dishes," which earned her three additional Emmy nominations in the same category. Largely credited with popularizing Southern cuisine to the wider United States, Deen's legacy on the Food Network is undeniable, until its abrupt ending in 2013 which resulted from ... well, you know.
She pushed back against Anthony Bourdain's criticism
Anthony Bourdain is no stranger to celebrity chefs (Bourdain traded barbs with Guy Fieri too). Indeed, his hatred for food trends and famous people alike are well documented. The late "No Reservations" host famously named Deen — and others — when asked about his least favorite Food Network stars. Calling her the "worst, most dangerous person to America," among his critiques were Deen's "unholy connections with evil corporations" as well her peddling unhealthy, fat-laden food to an obese audience. The outspoken chef later amended his statement, noting that she is "hardly the worst person in America. Just the most destructive influence on FN."
Coming to her own defense, Paula responded via a televised interview, empathizing with Bourdain's predicament of being put on the spot with inflammatory questions, and extending an invitation to cook for him at her house. The feud carried on, however, when Deen came forward with her diabetes diagnosis in tandem with a pharma sponsorship. Bourdain clocked the shadiness of it all, mocking Deen in an indiscreet subtweet reading, "Thinking of getting into the leg-breaking business, so I can profitably sell crutches later."
She went public with her diabetes diagnosis
Bourdain wasn't the only skeptic of Deen's approach. After taking to national television to announce that she had been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, the overarching response was one of distaste, not sympathy. With her tendency for shamelessly plugging high-calorie recipes whose ingredient lists frequently start with full sticks of butter, many pointed out the glaring hypocrisy. To add insult to injury, the big reveal was packaged with the news that Deen had signed a multi-million dollar deal to be the spokesperson for Novo Nordisk, the distributor of an injectable medication Deen was said to be taking.
The question of Deen's integrity was up for debate, especially as it was revealed that she received her diagnosis three years prior during a routine physical exam. In spite of the backlash, Deen maintained that she hadn't been hiding her diagnosis for any nefarious reasons. Rather, she wanted to "bring something to the table" when she came forward. One might wonder whether those three years could have been better spent developing more educational and nutritious recipes rather than cooking up a brand deal with a product designed to treat the disease. After all, type 2 diabetes can be prevented with a healthy diet and lifestyle.
She admitted to using racial slurs
T'was the lawsuit heard round the world when in 2013 former employee of Uncle Bubba's Seafood & Oyster House filed a civil suit against Deen and her brother Bubba, the restaurant's namesake. The lawsuit cited multiple allegations, including sexual harassment and racism making for intolerable work conditions. Deen's team denied everything, issuing a defensive statement claiming it was all just a cash grab, followed by a character assassination of the plaintiff. The court proceedings, however, contradicted these claims.
During her sworn testimony, Deen admitted to having "of course" used the N-word in the past, specifically referring to that traumatizing bank robbery which was carried out by a Black man. She also conceded to telling racist and sexist jokes, and toyed with the idea of an antebellum-era plantation wedding employing all Black servers. The suit was ultimately dropped and allegedly settled out of court, and Deen soon came forward with not one, but two apologies, imploring the public to forgive the mistakes she's made. While certainly not the last food celeb to headline a PR dumpster fire, Deen's case may well be the perfect example of what *not* to do.
She lost several partnerships
It didn't take long for the consequences from Paula Deen's racial slur scandal to pile up. The first, and most damning, was the Food Network's fast and furious announcement that it would sever ties with Deen. Terminating her 13-year-partnership, executives made the decision to not renew her contract, which was up for expiration at the time that the deposition came to light. Simultaneously, Smithfield Foods called it quits. The pork purveyors would cease to distribute a range of products donning Deen's smiling visage, in particular the sliced spiral ham. Deen tearfully addressed these dismissals during an interview, stating she "would not have fired herself" and once again pleading for forgiveness.
If all that didn't make a dent in Deen's reported $17 million income, the remaining fallout might. All four Paula Deen casino buffets were soon shuttered, with Caesars Entertainment citing a mutual agreement to part ways. Others followed suit, with Walmart, Home Depot, Target, QVC, and that lucrative pharma deal via Novo Nordisk, distancing themselves. On the flip side was the backlash to the backlash, that is, hoards of loyal fans rushing to Deen's defense, spiking sales of her cookbooks and flooding her Savannah restaurant, which remains a regional fixture.
She hosted a series of cruises for her fans
As the food scene wasted no time in shunning Deen, a more obscure collaborator stood by her. The New Jersey-based Alice Travel, with whom Deen had organized several themed cruises over the years, had no intentions of cancelling its two scheduled excursions for the coming season. Representatives from the brand indicated that interest in cruising with Deen had in fact risen amidst the media swarm. Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises, the cruise lines through which Alice Travel was facilitating the trip, were quick to clarify that they had no formal relationship with Deen.
In a detailed account of her experience, an attendee of the Paula Deen cruise described the voyage as equally "excruciating and fantastic" and "emotionally exhausting." She recounts the ferocity with which her fellow cruisers came to Deen's defense, uncomfortable musings about the use of racial slurs, parasocial relationships of Deen's superfans, and an oddly organized string of events including a questionable charity auction of used clothing and accessories. The altogether strange escapade, which totaled roughly $3,000, made one thing abundantly clear, where Deen builds it, her fans would come.
Her former recipe developer didn't get much credit
In looking for the silver linings of Deen's fall from grace, one might point to the fact that Dora Charles finally got her stripes. Charles was Deen's longtime cook and recipe developer, who parted ways with her boss amidst the uproar. Her dynamic with Deen was a constant pendulum swinging between condescending microaggressions like requesting that she ring a dinner bell for a crowd during service, and purported reverence for her talents with comments like, "If it's a Southern dish, you better not put it out unless it passes this woman's tongue."
In spite of over 20 years of partnership and Charles' countless contributions to Deen's success, the power imbalance was evident. Charles reportedly earned just $6.50 an hour when Deen landed her Food Network deal, eventually working her way up to a $10 wage. She was let go from her job at The Lady & Sons after speaking with the press about her experience working for Deen (so much for "soul sisters"). Charles has since published her own cookbook, "A Real Southern Cook: In Her Savannah Kitchen," stepping out of Deen's shadow for good.
She opened a chain of new restaurants
Unsurprisingly, support for Deen remained strongest in the South. While celebrity chef restaurants are notorious for mediocre food and short lifespans, The Lady & Sons continued to draw crowds on a regular basis. Following the money, Deen expanded her culinary footprint into neighboring Tennessee with Paula Deen's Family Kitchen. Like her Savannah flagship, the new concept emphasized family, comfort food, and good ole Southern hospitality. It also added a retail arm, The Paula Deen Store, selling an array of branded merchandise including cookbooks, linens, aprons, cookware, and the like.
Reviews were mixed, and the restaurant has come to be considered to be somewhat of a tourist trap. Paula Deen's Family Kitchen now has four locations – Pigeon Forge Tennessee, Myrtle Beach South Carolina, Branson Missouri, and Nashville Tennessee. Attempts were made in Alabama, Florida, and Texas, but none survived. Many closed abruptly with little to no notice, leaving employees scrambling. Another strike on the Deen record.
She received further backlash for racist I Love Lucy photos
Just when the dust was finally beginning to settle, another — albeit smaller — scandal dropped. A photo of Deen and her son Bobby dressed up as sitcom stars Lucy and Ricky from "I Love Lucy" was shared on Deen's social media pages. If it wasn't already disturbing for the mother-son duo to be cosplaying as a husband and wife, viewers were quick to point out Bobby's use of brownface. Portraying the fictional character Ricky Ricardo, realized by Cuban actor and Lucille Ball's real-life spouse Desi Arnaz, Bobby had clearly applied makeup to darken his complexion.
The post, which had resurfaced from an old Halloween episode of "Paula's Best Dishes" in 2011, was taken down, but not before the internet sleuths immortalized the evidence with screenshots and reposts. Many questioned how the image could have possibly been green-lit considering Deen's already precarious standing. Apparently allergic to taking accountability, Deen pointed the finger at an unnamed social media manager who was ostensibly fired. The general consensus, however, was too little too late.
She established her online audience
Banished from mainstream TV, Deen's next mission was to seek out a new platform to display her cooking talents. After receiving an infusion of cash from a private equity firm, her self-titled company bought the rights to distribute all her Food Network shows, then announced its plan to launch a digital network where subscribers could access both old and new content. Though it might seem like an obvious move in the year of our lord 2025, this was during a time when digital platforms and streaming were still gaining steam –- reading more like a punishment than the intended fresh start.
Deen also joined a cohort of controversial celebrities who enjoyed stints on "Dancing with the Stars." A concerted yet misguided effort to restore her public image, given the show's less than squeaky history, Deen placed 9th with partner Louis van Amstel. In 2016, she stepped back onto the kitchen stage with a new program, "Positively Paula." Revisiting the format she shined in during the Food Network days, the show features Southern food, storytelling, and outings with her husband Michael. She returned to cable as well, appearing on "MasterChef" in 2021 as a guest judge alongside the less problematic but still polarizing chef Gordon Ramsay.
She's still booked and busy
Few food celebrities have divided viewers as extremely as Paula Deen. And yet, she can still be found gracing magazine covers and sharing recipes on her various channels. Her schedule of book signings spans most of the calendar year, taking place at her various restaurant locations scattered across the South. You can even book her for an in-person speaking commitment for the low, low price of $50,000 – $100,000.
In the age of peak internet, it's clear that figures like Deen can prosper in spite of public opinion. With the majority of Americans using social media for recipe content, Deen no longer needs to rely on ratings-conscious TV broadcasters in order to stay relevant. Deen and her team have learned to lean into the army of fans that will continue to frequent her restaurants, tune into her videos, and pepper her comments with adoration -– the rest can simply close the tab.