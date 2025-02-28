Add One Fresh Ingredient To Boxed Cake Mix For An Instant Flavor Boost

You definitely want to get to all of the citrusy goodness on the outer layer of the peel. This is exactly where the flavor and lovely aroma are. The zest allows you to give your cake a nice tangy bite that can make you seem like the Martha Stewart of the family — making it a boxed cake mix hack you'll wish you knew sooner. Zest will also cut through the cake's sweetness, which can be monotonous at times, and will add a brightness that makes the flavor feel more complex and less artificial.

When it comes to zest, you're not relegated to specific cake varieties — it can be aptly defined by its versatility. For example, orange zest pairs beautifully with vanilla or chocolate cakes, while lemon and lime zest add a refreshing zing to lemon, yellow, or white cakes. As if that wasn't enough, even spice cake mix can benefit from the subtle acidity of grapefruit zest. By incorporating just a teaspoon or two of zest, you're taking your cake from store-bought to bakery-quality with almost no extra effort.

Zest can also be a fun way to customize your cake in a myriad of ways. To achieve a summer vibe, try lemon zest with a touch of vanilla extract. Or, if you're feeling particularly festive, try orange zest and a dash of cinnamon and put it in a decadent chocolate cake. The possibilities are endless, and the results are always impressive.