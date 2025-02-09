Your Boxed Cake Will Taste Homemade With One Simple Addition

Whether you're short on time or just craving a quick and easy dessert, boxed cake can be a saving grace. Let's be real, it's saved us all at least once after suddenly remembering that we have dinner guests that evening. While you can always add pudding mix to make your boxed cake moist, there's one simple way to make your cake look as well as taste more homemade: Make your frosting from scratch. Frosting is an essential element of any good cake, and if you get this part right, it'll be easy to forget you're using a boxed mix.

While whipping canned frosting helps it taste more homemade, actually making it yourself will instantly upgrade the quality and taste of your cake. And depending on what type you make, it might only take a few minutes and just a handful of ingredients to create something truly delicious.

Making your own frosting means that you can do way more in terms of customization, too. You can change the sweetness, add in different flavors, and get the right texture. Although there are some good quality store-bought frostings out there, some also contain plenty of unnecessary ingredients, which you can also avoid by simply making your own.