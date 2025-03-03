The Grocery Store Red Salsa You Should Avoid Now And Forever

The Takeout News reporter Shaan Merchant recently performed a taste test of 13 grocery store brand red salsas. Surprisingly, the worst of the list, coming in at number 13, was Whole Foods 365 Organic Thick and Chunky Medium Salsa. This is the Whole Foods store brand. A look at the ingredients list shows why Whole Foods appeared at the opposite end of the list and why Merchant found it bland.

"To call it bland would be an insult to Wonder Bread and accountants everywhere," Merchant reported. "This wasn't just not spicy, it was flavorless, missing any note of tomato, onion, or anything at all." Merchant found the Whole Foods salsa so bland that it brought doubt to the entire 365 roster of products.

On the Border Original Salsa Medium is at the opposite end of The Takeout News list, which, according to Merchant, won the category because of the spice cumin. "It's the Meryl F***ing Streep of salsa ingredients," Merchant wrote, "Saving even a mediocre vehicle and transforming it into a hit, lifting all the supporting players in the process. Thank god for cumin."