How Many Eggs Is Turkey Sending To The US?

With egg carton rationing on the rise at major grocery stores like Trader Joe's, it's become evident to the rest of the world that the U.S. is in need of eggs. The country of Turkey just stepped in to save the day, at least until July. The U.S. and Turkey have reached a deal in which Turkey will send 15,000 tons of eggs to the U.S.. The chairman of the Egg Producers Central Union in Turkey told Reuters that the shipments have already begun and will continue through July.

"The export will take place through our member companies with the required authorizations, while two firms will coordinate the process," said the chairman, Ibrahim Afyon. In exchange for the egg shipments, Turkey is expected to receive $26 million in exports revenue. The country's need for eggs has been ongoing for years now and has led to intermittent shortages and rising prices ever since. Here's why this multi-million dollar import is so necessary.