Don't Throw Out Paper Towel Rolls — Here's A Hack To Use Them Instead

Paper towels can be used for so many things in the kitchen. They can be used to dry salad greens without a spinner, keep spinach fresh in the refrigerator, and keep tortillas moist when being microwaved. Once you get to the end of the roll, though, there's a big old cardboard tube that takes up space in the recycle bin. You could, however, put it to a different use: You could use it to roll up cookie dough.

Dorie Greenspan, an author of several cookbooks, showcases this helpful hint in her 2006 cookbook "Baking: From My Home to Yours." (It's right there on page 137.) This tip, which she credits to a now deceased cookbook author and food stylist called Jeanne Voltz, involves slitting the cardboard tube down the middle, stuffing the plastic-wrapped dough inside, and rolling the log a few times. This will help to round out the dough log which, in turn, will make for more symmetrical cookies.