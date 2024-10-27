The Key To Keeping Spinach Fresh Is Probably Already In Your Kitchen

If you have spinach in your fridge currently, what is its status? Is it still crisp and fresh? Or is it, as many of us will find, already rotting, its leaves turning to mush and filling the bag with green slime? If your answer is closer to the latter, worry not. There is a very simple step you can take for your next bag or container of spinach that can prolong its life, so you don't have to go picking out more nasty pieces than not next time you make a smoothie.

If you have paper towels in your kitchen, as most, if not all of us do, then you have the key to keeping spinach fresh. The enemy to crisp, unwilted spinach is moisture, and you can combat that by loosely wrapping your greens in paper towels before placing them back into the bag or plastic container.

It's actually best if you remove the spinach from its packaging and then insert two to three paper towels so that, when you replace the spinach, it sits on top of them. This will help absorb moisture, pulling it away from the green leaves, and keeping them from turning into verdant goo. If you can see the paper towels themselves are starting to get quite damp, simply repeat the above process with fresh, dry ones.