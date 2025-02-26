How To Prevent The Chocolate In Your Kitchen From Going Bad

If there's one treat that makes almost anything better, it's chocolate. Sweet, creamy, and decadent, it's one of the most satisfying things I can sink my teeth into, especially after a hard day (or any day, really). If you're anything like me, you have a few types of chocolate (each with a different use) in the kitchen at any one time. However, if they're stored incorrectly, you risk your sweet treat going straight into the bin instead of your mouth, and nobody wants that.

Storing chocolate in a cool, dry place away from any direct sunlight is the best way to prevent it from melting or developing any other changes in texture or flavor. An environment below 70 degrees Fahrenheit, and less than 55% humidity, is ideal so that ingredients like cocoa butter remain solid. Your chocolate should also be in an airtight container or covered in plastic wrap to prevent it from oxidizing. (This will also prevent it from picking up pantry odors.)

You might think that popping chocolate in the fridge will extend its shelf life, but you should only really do this if it's too hot outside. Refrigerating chocolate can actually make it bloom due to excess moisture and the sudden temperature change. So, if you need to pop it in the fridge, make sure it's tightly wrapped before it goes in.