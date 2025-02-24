Why Do Some Spoons Have A Big Ol' Hole In The Middle?

I've never personally owned a spoon with a hole in it, but when I heard of it, I was curious about what you'd use it for. I have seen plastic spoons with a hole that's used for pasta, but what else can you do with a spoon that has a hole in the middle? I mean, when you first look at it, it seems like it might be broken or missing a piece, but that hole serves a purpose. This unique type of spoon sometimes called a risotto spoon, helps stir starchy dishes more effectively.

When making risotto, the hole in the center lets grains of rice pass through as you stir, which assists with breaking down starches and creating the creamy texture that the dish is known for. It's much different from a that trusty wooden spoon or a solid silver one because the uninterrupted surface of traditional design can sometimes push rice around without fully incorporating liquid. Therefore, a spoon with a hole in the middle lets ingredients move freely, making it easier to mix everything evenly. It also reduces resistance, so you don't have to work as hard when stirring thick sauces.

Even if you're not a huge risotto fan, this type of spoon can also be useful for other purposes, like mashing. Here's a closer look at how it works and why it's a great tool for home cooks.